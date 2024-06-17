Having already welcomed Luis Guilherme, West Ham United have reportedly turned their attention towards a surprise transfer target who will soon officially become a free agent.

West Ham transfer news

Into a new chapter under Julen Lopetegui following David Moyes' exit, West Ham have the chance to build on what the Scot left and attempt a return to European football next season. The transfer window will be crucial in achieving that goal, however, and those at the London Stadium seem well aware of that after signing young winger Guilherme.

Speaking for the first time after completing his move, the 18-year-old told the club's official website: “I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work.

“I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family. They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead."

With one deal signed and sealed, the Hammers are now eyeing another too. According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, West Ham are eyeing a surprise move to sign Tim Krul following the expiry of his contract at Luton Town. A free agent, West Ham would only need to cover the veteran goalkeeper's reported £25,000-a-week salary in a move that should be feasible at the London club.

Given that Lukasz Fabianski is in the final year of his contract, welcoming a goalkeeper with similar experience could be a wise move from the Hammers, especially if they avoid a transfer fee.

"Outstanding" Krul can bring underrated experience

Whilst he may past his best at 36 years old, what Krul can add to a dressing room is the invaluable experience among a younger squad with players like Guilherme on his way. It's the type of experience that West Ham may miss when Fabianski does depart and the type that Krul can instantly step in to take responsibility for.

The Dutchman has certainly earned fans during his extensive career in English football, including from Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, who told the club website after Krul's exit last summer: "Tim has been an outstanding servant for Norwich City. He has been a top class goalkeeper and leader during his time with the club.

“He has played a key role in developing the right culture at our club, and was instrumental in our two Championship title-winning seasons, with his form recognised in him winning the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy as our Player of the Season for 2019/20. To see him rebuild his career, which resulted in a recall to the Dutch national team, was also a special moment for Tim, his family and the club."