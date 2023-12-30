West Ham are eyeing up replacements for the potentially outbound Nayef Aguerd, and it's believed one "very quick" defender has caught their attention.

Aguerd could leave West Ham in January

Despite being a mainstay under David Moyes before his recent injury, the Morocco international has been linked with what's been described as a "surprise" east London exit.

Reports this week have claimed West Ham are now willing to sell Aguerd in January, but won't accept anything less than £30 million with his contract set to expire in around 18 months.

The 27-year-old, who has started 16 Premier League games for West Ham this season, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia with clubs from the Middle East eager to prise him away next month.

"We really wanted to buy him two years ago," said Moyes on Aguerd earlier this year, going on to praise the defender as a "stylish" and "really good" asset.

“He’s a really good player, really good on the ball, stylish. He’s got some really good attributes and I think he will big a plus to us.”

Nayef Aguerd's best 23/24 PL performances for West Ham Match Rating (via WhoScored) West Ham 2-0 Sheffield United 7.77 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.28 West Ham 3-0 Wolves 7.21 West Ham 1-3 Man City 7.12 Tottenham 1-2 West Ham 6.88

As a result, it is now believed that West Ham chiefs are weighing up replacements for Aguerd as we quickly approach the winter window's opening.

The Hammers have already been linked with Dan-Axel Zagadou of Stuttgart as one option to step into Aguerd's shoes, with Football Insider now sharing news on another in Bayer Leverkusen stalwart Jonathan Tah.

West Ham eyeing Tah move to replace Aguerd

According to the outlet, and journalist Pete O'Rourke, West Ham are eyeing Tah as a candidate to replace Aguerd if their defender does indeed leave mid-season.

The 27-year-old has started 15 league matches under Xabi Alonso, with Leverkusen currently sitting pretty atop the Bundesliga table.

They're looking set to contend with Bayern Munich for the title this season, and Tah has played an instrumental role as Alonso's first-choice centre-back.

He may be difficult to tempt away from Leverkusen in January, but that hasn't stopped West Ham from registering an interest in the German.

Tah's form this season has even earned him call-ups to the national team, and there has been no shortage of praise for the defender's attributes in recent years.

"Jonathan has a great history here. He's an international player. He's ambitious. He is held in high regard by his teammates. We expect him to take the next step personality-wise," once said former Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane (via Bundesliga).

Meanwhile, former Germany manager Joachim Low heralded Tah's physicality and bursts of speed. Low said (via Bundesliga):

"He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."