West Ham United are one of the latest teams to register an interest in Fabio Carvalho and Football Insider reports that the Hammers have launched a loan move for the player.

Is Fabio Carvalho leaving Liverpool?

The Liverpool forward has struggled to become a first-team regular in the Premier League since his move from Fulham. He's featured for the Reds sporadically in the top flight, playing 13 times over the course of the 2022/23 season, with only four of those appearances from the start. Still, the youngster managed to bag two goals despite a lack of gametime and also managed a further four showings in the Champions League.

However, even with the Portuguese maestro failing to get onto the field too frequently, he still ranks favorably against those in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. For example, he has an extraordinary rate of 0.39 goals per 90. Based on his minutes played, that puts him in the top 1% in that area - showing how prolific he actually is when given a chance. In addition, he also ranks in the 99th percentile for shots (2.92) and also for touches in the attacking penalty area (6.04), so is quite simply a constant threat.

Carvalho then is a real handful in attack - and with the player not featuring too prominently for Liverpool, West Ham are now ready to take him off their hands for a season. According to a report from Football Insider, the Hammers have made a bid to land the player on a loan deal for the next campaign, and whilst there is interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, it looks like it is just David Moyes' side who have made an actual offer from within England - RB Leipzig have attempted a permanent bid.

Should West Ham sign Carvalho?

CIES Football Observatory suggest his value would be around the 20 million Euro mark (or £17.1m) if a team wanted to sign him permanently, and with potentially quite a large fee for the youngster, West Ham would be sensible to add him on a short-term basis before deciding whether to snap him up permanently or not.

His talent is clear to see though, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that a previous goal from Carvalho was "glorious" and a "stunning goal" that showcased the player's "lovely technique."

The forward then has plenty to offer and given the chance to feature frequently in the top flight for West Ham, it could get more of the best from the youngster.