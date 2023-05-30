West Ham are one of several clubs believed to be keen on signing Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho this summer.

Could Carvalho leave Liverpool this summer?

The Reds experienced a poor 2022/23 season by their recent high standards, finishing fifth in the Premier League, with too many players struggling to find their best form. One player who joined last summer was Carvalho, who made the move from Fulham after playing a key role in helping them achieve promotion to the top flight, registering 18 goal contributions (10 goals and eight assists) in the Championship.

The £40,000-a-week attacking midfielder has really struggled to make his mark at Anfield to date, however, starting just four league games and scoring twice in 13 appearances in the competition overall. It has become increasingly clear that he has a lot of work to do if he is to make it at Liverpool, and it could even be that he is moved on this summer.

Whether that is on loan or permanently remains to be seen, but as things stand, it would be a surprise if he was part of the Reds' first-team plans next season. With West Ham eyeing reinforcements in the summer, it could be that the 20-year-old is a target for the Hammers in the coming months.

Are West Ham keen on move for Carvalho?

According to Football Insider, the "revelation" that Liverpool could allow Carvalho to leave on loan this summer has alerted a number of Premier League clubs, with West Ham mentioned as one of the clubs who are keen.

Brentford and Burnley are also believed to be "interested" in signing him, although the player himself "harbours concerns over whether he would earn regular minutes during a temporary stay at any of those clubs". Therefore, a move abroad could be a "more appealing next step" for Carvalho, with an unnamed foreign club showing an interest in him.

The Liverpool man could be a shrewd signing by West Ham if they get a deal over the line this summer, with a loan move arguably the best option, should he struggle to make the grade in east London.

Carvalho has been described as "unbelievable" by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, which says a lot about his ability, and he is capable of excelling in a central attacking midifeld role or out wide, with such versatility making him a real asset, in terms of squad depth.

There hasn't been enough end product from those attacking areas at West Ham this season, with Jarrod Bowen topping the league scoring charts with six goals and five assists, so Carvalho could bolster that area, as the Hammers try to improve on a fairly disappointing total of 42 goals in 38 matches.