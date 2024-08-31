West Ham United failed with a late offer to sign a "sensational" former Julen Lopetegui star pre-deadline, with the Hammers otherwise enjoying a very busy transfer window and perhaps their best of this decade.

West Ham spend £120 million on 9 signings this summer

In what was a real statement of intent for Lopetegui's debut campaign, and a major rebuild, West Ham signed nine senior players and spent £120 million over what was a hectic few months at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui saw centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez, backup goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and midfielder Carlos Soler join the east Londoners, with many players also going out the other way.

Over the course of deadline day, Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet, James Ward-Prowse departed West Ham on season-long loan deals. Aguerd made a temporary switch to Real Sociedad, while both Cornet and Ward-Prowse signed for Southampton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Lopetegui and Steidten's major squad shake-up is now over, though, with the August 30 deadline now passed as the former looks ahead to what will be a very interesting Premier League season in the dugout.

West Ham were also linked with a deadline day swoop for Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea, but that didn't come to fruition. As well as Chukwuemeka, the Irons registered a late interest in ex-Lopetegui man Lucas Ocampos.

West Ham failed with late offer for Ocampos after opening talks

The Argentine, who ended up staying at Sevilla despite late interest elsewhere from Mexican outfit Monterrey, played under Lopetegui during their time together in southern Spain, and it is believed the West Ham boss wanted a reunion with him in east London.

According to TYC Sports reporter German Garcia Grova, West Ham opened talks to sign Ocampos and made a proposal to the 30-year-old, but it didn't come to fruition despite their best efforts.

Ocampos, who has scored 44 goals and registered 22 assists in 208 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions, has been called "sensational" for his contribution there by members of the Spanish media.

He would've provided both experience and versatility given his ability to play on the right and left, but Lopetegui may not be too disheartened after a very productive last few months of incomings.