West Ham United failed with a late offer to sign a "sensational" former Julen Lopetegui star pre-deadline, with the Hammers otherwise enjoying a very busy transfer window and perhaps their best of this decade.

In what was a real statement of intent for Lopetegui's debut campaign, and a major rebuild, West Ham signed nine senior players and spent £120 million over what was a hectic few months at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui saw centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez, backup goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and midfielder Carlos Soler join the east Londoners, with many players also going out the other way.

Over the course of deadline day, Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet, James Ward-Prowse departed West Ham on season-long loan deals. Aguerd made a temporary switch to Real Sociedad, while both Cornet and Ward-Prowse signed for Southampton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

West Ham summer signings

From

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Max Kilman

Wolves

€47.5m

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

€29.3m

Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

€27m

Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras

€23m

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd

€18m

Wes Foderingham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Free transfer

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Loan transfer

Carlos Soler

PSG

Loan transfer

West Ham summer departures

To

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

€17.85m

James Ward-Prowse

Forest

Loan

Maxwel Cornet

Southampton

Loan

Nayef Aguerd

Real Sociedad

Loan

Said Benrahma

Lyon

€14.4m

Angelo Ogbonna

Watford

Free transfer

Thilo Kehrer

Monaco

€11m

Nathan Trott

FC Copenhagen

€1.5m

Ben Johnson

Ipswich Town

Free transfer

Joseph Anang

St. Patrick's Athletic

Free transfer

Lopetegui and Steidten's major squad shake-up is now over, though, with the August 30 deadline now passed as the former looks ahead to what will be a very interesting Premier League season in the dugout.

West Ham were also linked with a deadline day swoop for Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea, but that didn't come to fruition. As well as Chukwuemeka, the Irons registered a late interest in ex-Lopetegui man Lucas Ocampos.

West Ham failed with late offer for Ocampos after opening talks

The Argentine, who ended up staying at Sevilla despite late interest elsewhere from Mexican outfit Monterrey, played under Lopetegui during their time together in southern Spain, and it is believed the West Ham boss wanted a reunion with him in east London.

According to TYC Sports reporter German Garcia Grova, West Ham opened talks to sign Ocampos and made a proposal to the 30-year-old, but it didn't come to fruition despite their best efforts.

Ocampos, who has scored 44 goals and registered 22 assists in 208 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions, has been called "sensational" for his contribution there by members of the Spanish media.

He would've provided both experience and versatility given his ability to play on the right and left, but Lopetegui may not be too disheartened after a very productive last few months of incomings.