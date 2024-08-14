Just days away from the beginning of the Premier League campaign, West Ham United have reportedly made their first move to sign yet another reinforcement, who could end up replacing Kurt Zouma.

West Ham transfer news

In a late flurry, West Ham have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer, welcoming the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and, most recently, Aaron Wan-Bissaka in what has been an excellent few weeks at the London Stadium.

Handing Julen Lopetegui a squad which, on paper, stands every chance of European qualification, the Hammers could be a side to watch this season.

Their latest signing, Wan-Bissaka, told the club's official website: "It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I’m excited and happy to be here,” said the 26-year-old, who will wear the No29 shirt.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me."

Now, he could be followed through the door by another defender. According to Sport Italia, West Ham have tabled a €20m (£17m) offer to sign Nathan Zeze from Nantes, but face competition from Inter Milan who reportedly offered €15m (£13m). Both offers have, however, been turned down by the French club, who value their defender at €30m (£26m) this summer.

Of course, West Ham may be in the market for another centre-back due to concerns over Zouma's future. The former Chelsea man looked certain to join UAE club Shabab Al-Ahli, only to reportedly fail his medical. With a matter of weeks left in the transfer window, his future still remains in question.

"Talented" Zeze can fill potential Zouma void

Still just 19 years old, Zeze may be perfectly placed to step into the void potentially left behind by Zouma at West Ham this summer to fight for a spot in Lopetegui's side. The Nantes defender is on course to reach new levels with more experience at such a young age and a move to the Premier League could accelerate that potential.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Nathan Zeze Kurt Zouma Progressive Passes 2.63 1.68 Tackles Won 0.53 0.54 Ball Recoveries 3.16 3.02 Minutes 1,022 2,838

The numbers certainly suggest that Zeze is ready for a big move, outperforming the more experienced Zouma whenever he got the chance last season. Described as a "talented prospect" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the teenager would quickly prove to be yet another impressive coup by all involved at the London Stadium.

That said, any deal may yet rely on the future of Zouma and whether he does complete the departure that he was expected to make in recent weeks.