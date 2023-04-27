West Ham United have six fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season remaining as they look to pick up as many points as possible to avoid suffering relegation at the end of the term.

The Irons suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night at the London Stadium so will be hoping to change their fortunes and get back to winning ways to create sufficient distance between themselves and the drop zone.

The E20 outfit also have an added bonus in the sense that they still have a game in hand on the majority of their fellow relegation-battling opponents that are around them in the table and that are also competing for survival, so David Moyes needs to use this to his advantage, and with that being said, here's how we think their final few matches will pan out.

West Ham fixtures

• 29 April: Crystal Palace (a)

• 3 May: Man City (a)

• 7 May: Man United (h)

• 14 May: Brentford (a)

• 21 May: Leeds (h)

• 28 May: Leicester (a)

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Following the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last night, the Irons will no doubt be wanting to get back to positive form when they make the trip to Selhurst Park to take on Roy Hodgson’s side on Saturday, with three points for the visitors vital in the race to avoid the drop to the Championship.

Moyes has to make sure that his outfit turn up full of confidence and self-belief that they can take at least a point out of the game, which is exactly what they might have to settle for in front of the away crowd with the Eagles boss having made an instant positive impact back in the dugout in SE25.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham

Man City v West Ham

The Premier League fixtures aren’t showing any signs of slowing down for West Ham, whose next away game after Crystal Palace is against Manchester City.

The Sky Blues have firmly put themselves in control of the title race following their 4-1 thrashing of league leaders Arsenal but they still have two games in hand, meaning that they will be crowned champions should they win all of their remaining games during the run-in.

From an Irons perspective, this match is likely to be considered one that’s pretty impossible to gain a positive result from and it will definitely be the most difficult task Moyes and his side come up against before the end of the season.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 West Ham

West Ham v Man United

On balance, Man City should be the hardest game left to play, but West Ham also won’t be faced with an easy task when they welcome Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United for their next fixture back at the London Stadium.

The Old Trafford outfit will be desperate to secure a place in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, but with the Irons crowd sure to make themselves heard, Moyes will believe he can take something from his former side having previously studied their strengths and weaknesses.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Man United

Brentford v West Ham

Following what is likely to be an entertaining home encounter versus Man United, West Ham hit the road once again, this time travelling to the Community Stadium to take on Brentford who are enjoying a remarkable season and are expected to nail down a top-ten finish.

Back in December’s reverse fixture, the Bees secured a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium, so Moyes will be hoping that he can turn the tables and gain revenge by securing all three points this time around which they are more than capable of doing.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 West Ham

West Ham v Leeds

West Ham’s final home game and the penultimate fixture of the 2022/23 season sees them face Leeds United who are also hoping to escape relegation, therefore making them one of their biggest rivals.

The Whites, however, will be lacking in confidence having won just one of their last six top-flight games, so should this poor run of results continue between now and when they face the E20 side, a victory should seem comfortable.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

West Ham’s concluding match of the campaign sees them make the journey to Dean Smith’s Leicester who, once again, are another team giving their all to escape relegation and maintain their Premier League status.

The Foxes picked up a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium back in November, and whilst Moyes will want to replicate that result at the King Power, the hosts will be fighting for their lives in what is set to be a definitive day at the bottom of the table.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 West Ham

• Predicted run-in points: 9/18

• Predicted total points: 43