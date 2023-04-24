West Ham have seven games left to further secure their Premier League safety, but how will they get on between now and the end of the season?

The Hammers's 2022/23 campaign has been disappointing overall, having failed to kick on from last year's efforts and instead finding themselves threatened by relegation. There have been clear signs of improved form in recent weeks, however, with the spirited 2-2 draw at home to leaders Arsenal followed up by Sunday's hugely important 4-0 victory away to Bournemouth.

With seven matches remaining, though, it is important that West Ham remain ruthless in pursuit of survival, improving on their current 13th-place position in the process.

Here's how we think David Moyes' side will far in those aforementioned fixtures.

West Ham fixtures

26 April: Liverpool (h)

29 April: Crystal Palace (a)

3 May: Man City (a)

7 May: Man Utd (h)

14 May: Brentford (a)

21 May: Leeds (h)

28 May: Leicester (h)

West Ham vs Liverpool

The triumph at Bournemouth will surely feel like a huge shot in the arm for West Ham, and they may need it for a tough assignment on Wednesday night. Liverpool head to the London Stadium for an entertaining-looking fixture, having won their last two Premier League games, not to mention also coming from 2-0 down against Arsenal, like the Hammers.

There is a feeling that the Reds have a turned a corner, in terms of their ruthlessness and confidence, so this could be a bigger test for Moyes' men than it would have been a month or so ago. For that reason, Liverpool may just edge it, even though the hosts will be buoyed by one of the standout results of the season last weekend.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

April ends with the short trip to south London on Saturday, as West Ham take on a Crystal Palace side who have been absolutely revitalised under Roy Hodgson. The veteran manager has excelled since replacing Patrick Vieira in charge at Selhurst Park, picking up ten points from a possible 12.

This will, therefore, be a big test for the Hammers, who will likely be content with a point before moving on to their May schedule and what is hopefully a strong end to the season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham

Man City vs West Ham

Quite simply, May couldn't get off to a harder start for West Ham, who make the daunting trip to Manchester City, who are right at the peak of their powers again.

Having dipped below their top level earlier in the campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are now closing in on Arsenal in almost inevitable fashion, with Erling Haaland looking more unplayable than ever.

Anything other than a convincing defeat would feel like a bonus here, even though anything is possible, and it really is difficult to see City not taking home all three points.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 West Ham

West Ham vs Man Utd

When Manchester United come to the London Stadium, it always feels like a big fixture for the Hammers, and they can often be eye-catching encounters. Moyes will be out to dent his former club's Champions League aspirations here, and given their recent dip in form, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the east Londoners earn at least a point.

United aren't in the same place they were in a few months ago when Marcus Rashford was in sensational form, and they do feel as though they are crawling over the line a little at this point.

We'll go for a share of the spoils on this one.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Man Utd

Brentford vs West Ham

The Hammers' penultimate away fixture of the campaign is a trip to Brentford, in what is their last all-London clash of the 2022/23 season.

The Bees have exceeded expectations throughout the campaign, playing some lovely football along the way, as highlighted by their 2-0 win at the London Stadium back in December. We think West Ham are going to avenge that loss, however, potentially partly due to the Bees being 'on the beach'.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 West Ham

West Ham vs Leeds

Next up is the visit of Leeds United, as the West Ham faithful hopefully see their side bow out in style for the last of their home fixtures. The Whites are similarly having a season to forget and they are still far from safe from the drop, and they will be underdogs to prevail here.

We predicted a draw between the pair last week, but the weekend's results really showed who the more in-form team is, so a home victory should be expected.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Leeds

Leicester vs West Ham

West Ham's final match of 2022/23 will hopefully be relatively meaningless for them, but for Leicester City, it could be massive. The Foxes are 17th in the Premier League and only out of the relegation zone on the goal difference, and who knows where they will be by the time this games rolls around.

A draw feels like the most likely outcome here, although if this is suddenly a must-win game for the Hammers, we would back them to scoop all three points.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 West Ham