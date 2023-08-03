West Ham United are now likely to lose Gianluca Scamacca this summer with Inter Milan keen on signing the forward, and now a fresh update from a reliable source has claimed that the club may have already identified his replacement.

What's the latest on West Ham's interest in Folarin Balogun?

According to CBS journalist and transfer expert Ben Jacobs, West Ham are one of the clubs to "keep an eye on" in the race to sign Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

Jacobs took to Twitter to reveal an update on both Scamacca's future and the interest in Balogun:

"Folarin Balogun has asked Arsenal to drop their asking price. He's already said he won't go out on loan. Inter felt £45m was too high and have now bid for West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca. They haven't entirely ruled out signing Balogun, though.

"Balogun feels Arsenal have added £10m extra to [the] fee and it's pricing him out the market. #AFC argue their valuation is more than fair given his 22 goals last season at Reims and [his] potential. Some at the club want £50m as a minimum.

"Keep an eye on West Ham. They haven't moved for Balogun yet but do like the player. Multiple Premier League have enquired."

How good is Folarin Balogun?

West Ham will kick off their Premier League campaign away from home next weekend against Bournemouth, so wrapping up business and resolving the issues surrounding Scamacca's future will be absolutely imperative in the coming days.

Indeed, there is a chance that the 24-year-old will remain at the London stadium next season, but it will be important for David Moyes to have a plan in place to bolster the attacking threat as soon as possible.

As a result, the signing of Balogun would be a great piece of business for the Hammers, and if the former Stade de Reims loanee can emulate his performances in Ligue 1 last season, he could be a fantastic successor to replace Scamacca.

Over 37 league appearances, the USA-born goalscorer scored 21 goals, delivered two assists and created eight big chances, as well as averaging 3.6 shots on goals, - with only Kylian Mbappe, Alexander Lacazette and Jonathan David scoring more over the Ligue 1 campaign.

Balogun's incredible goal-scoring form led to Stade de Reims manager Will Still hailing the player for his influential impact:

"He’s unbelievable, he has real talent, but he is also just a top person."

When comparing Balogun's output with Scamacca's last season, the Arsenal outcast comfortably outperformed his positional peer in a number of key attributes including goal contributions (23 v three), shots on target rate (41.3% v 33.3%), pass completion (70.1% v 66.7%), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.40 v 2.33), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.30 v 0.10) and shots in total per 90 (3.63 v 2.92), as per FBref.

With that being said, if the Irons can offer consistent first-team football to Balogun in the Premier League next season an exit for Scamacca could be a blessing in disguise, as the Gunners ace could significantly improve West Ham's performances in front of goal.