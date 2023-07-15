As West Ham United begins to plan and prepare life after Declan Rice they are beginning to be linked with various targets.

There have already been multiple stories that have suggested that Scott McTominay could be heading to the London Stadium.

However, there have been more recent updates that have named his teammate Fred as another option for the Hammers and for manager David Moyes.

The Brazilian has seen his involvement decrease due to Casemiro’s arrival at Old Trafford, and with his contract expiring next summer and a desire to be valued, he may need to leave Old Trafford.

Last month, the midfielder revealed he was set to discuss his future with Erik ten Hag and said: “Of course I always want to be playing. [About my future] I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here. I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what’s everyone’s decision.

“I do have to talk with ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. ”

What’s the latest on Fred to West Ham United?

According to 90min reporter Graeme Bailey, who has been speaking on the ‘Talking Transfers’ podcast earlier this week, the Hammers have ‘sniffed’ around Fred as they explore a potential move in this summer window.

The reputable journalist also earmarked Fulham and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested in the 30-year-old, with United due to demand around £20m for his services.

Should West Ham United sign Fred?

It has been a frustrating campaign for Fred, who only fielded 12 Premier League starts. However, the 5 foot 7 machine was used as a substitute on a mammoth 23 occasions, to show he is still a highly valued member of the squad. His major drawbacks are his lack of presence and consistency, but his time in the northwest has seen impressive flurries of contribution.

This is showcased by his rank within the best 10% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions per 90, as well as the top 3% for tackles and blocks per 90 to indicate his wondrous all-round midfield ability.

This has been highlighted by John Barnes, who said: “Fred deserves more respect for the job he’s doing on the pitch.”

This sentiment was echoed by Mikael Silvestre, who feels that Fred is ‘underrated’ and added: "He’s doing the dirty work which goes unnoticed in front of the back four, but I can tell that the defence will always like these types of players because they give protection.

"I actually think he’s very underrated in this team, he’s someone who gives everything to the team and does that job which goes unnoticed.”

Having a player of this similar expertise could allow the boundlessly creative Lucas Paqueta to continue thriving in east London.

The former Lyon phenom struggled during the early stages of his English odyssey - having only netted his first league goal in early January - but glistened in the latter stages of the campaign, and will forever be embedded in West Ham folklore as he provided the assist for Jarrod Bowen’s Europa Conference League winning-goal.

The playmaker possesses a profile like no other in the squad, with his creative ability showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 7% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes, having also registered seven assists in all competitions in 2022/23 - the joint-most of any of his teammates.

While also a hard-working asset like his fellow Brazilian - as he ranks in the top 1% for tackles made - having someone of Fred’s defensive acumen alongside him would afford the 25-year-old sustained freedom, allowing him to blossom in a more advanced, playmaking berth.

If the one-time AC Milan ace is able to thrive in a roaming midfield role, he could become truly unplayable in the process, while cementing himself as a real talisman for Moyes and co.