West Ham United are growing frustrated with a "strong" player behind-the-scenes, as manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten begin searching for his potential replacement in January.

West Ham endure disappointing start under Lopetegui

There have been a plethora of calls for Lopetegui to be sacked after a disappointing start to the campaign for West Ham, who've won just three out of a possible 11 Premier League games and sit 14th in the table.

Their form isn't quite what was expected after their £120 million splash on new signings in the summer transfer window, and some members of the media believe West Ham have gone "backwards" since David Moyes left the London Stadium dugout earlier this year.

In truth, the Hammers appear to lack any clear identity or style under Lopetegui, with Sky Sports' Dan Bardell telling West Ham Zone that it was never a match made in heaven.

“I never thought it was an appointment that was a match made in heaven," said Bardell.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

“Lopetegui has achieved things in the game and isn’t a bad manager, but when you think of West Ham fans’ complaints about Moyes, I don’t necessarily think Lopetegui is the natural fit to come in and play swashbuckling football, it’s just not what he does.

“The results will have to improve quickly, like this spokesman has said, because that is the nature of football, it’s difficult for Lopetegui but results and performances aren’t brilliant at the moment.“

West Ham travel to Newcastle United to face the Magpies in their first game back after the international break, and a bad result there could spell more trouble for their under-fire manager.

West Ham frustrated with Fullkrug as Lopetegui searches for replacement

Crocked new striker Niclas Fullkrug's unavailability hasn't helped matters, either, with the £27 million marksman failing to make any desired impact as he struggles to make his return from a persistent achilles tendon injury.

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham are running out of patience with Fullkrug amid his injury woes, and it is believed Lopetegui is looking for a potential replacement as Steidten contemplates bringing in a replacement on loan in January.

The east Londoners are believed to be after a short-term solution going forward, so a new number nine coming in to temporarily bolster West Ham's options is apparently on the cards this winter. It is a bitter blow to take for Fullkrug as he battles to come back from injury and contribute to West Ham's season, following a previously great 2024 for the player.

"Fullkrug is a beast, if you'll allow me to use that term," said Italian journalist Giancarlo Padovan to Sky Italia (via Milan Posts).

"In the sense that he's a powerhouse, and I mean that in a positive way. He scores headers, he's physically strong, and he can also make deep runs. He wasn't Nagelsmann's first choice, but whenever he came on, he always performed very well."