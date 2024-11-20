Serie A giants AC Milan have had a West Ham United player in their sights for a long time, and it is believed he could depart east London in January.

Lopetegui preparing for crucial West Ham trip to Newcastle

Following the conclusion of this international break, Premier League football returns this weekend, and under-pressure Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui will be looking to make the best possible start away to Newcastle United on Monday.

West Ham boast just three wins from their opening 11 games in the top flight so far, and the east Londoners have been heavily criticised for their form under Lopetegui in that time, with some members of the media "stunned" by their lack of identity and purpose since David Moyes' departure.

There are many reports that Lopetegui is facing a very uncertain future at West Ham as a result, with technical director Tim Steidten and co weighing up alternatives for the 58-year-old.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Ex-Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri and former FC Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao are two names who've been linked with the potential vacant West Ham post, alongside their former backroom member Edin Terzic.

Lopetegui's inability to call upon their brand-new striker seriously hasn't helped his cause either, with £27 million summer signing Niclas Füllkrug enduring a nightmare start to his West Ham career.

Having scored 16 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season, Fullkrug was brought in to ease the reliance on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, but the Germany international's struggles with an Achilles tendon injury means he's been unable to make the desired impact.

AC Milan linger as Fullkrug could leave West Ham in January

The £90,000-per-week forward, it is believed, could depart West Ham as soon as January. A few reports in the media have suggested this already, and the notion of a Fullkrug exit is backed by Italian news outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

The outlet and journalist Andrea Losapio writes that a West Ham exit for Fullkrug is on the cards in January, and AC Milan have long been admirers of the 31-year-old, who would've been a "perfect" option to partner Alvaro Morata.

Milan ended up settling on Tammy Abraham in the summer instead, who's bagged two Serie A goals in seven leagues. However, perhaps there could be another opportunity for the Rossoneri to strike a deal for Fullkrug, considering Abraham is only on loan at the San Siro.