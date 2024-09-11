A West Ham United mainstay is now being targeted in a "surprise" transfer plan, with one 2023/2024 title-winning team considering opening imminent talks to sign the player.

West Ham's summer transfer window detailed with more deals still possible

With the UK summer transfer window closed, Julen Lopetegui will be pretty happy over how the Irons backed him - as nine major signings arrived for around £120 million in total.

Centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez, backup goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and midfielder Carlos Soler put pen to paper on moves to the London Stadium, with technical director Tim Steidten bolstering an array of positions.

Many players also departed West Ham, freeing up squad space and balancing the books, with Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse all sealing last-minute loan moves on deadline day.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

There is also a chance West Ham could conduct further business beyond the window, as the free agent market is still viable for them until the Premier League squad submission deadline this Friday.

Ex-Sheffield United defender John Egan has held talks to join Lopetegui on a free deal, while CaughtOffside claimed last week that former Liverpool defender Joel Matip received a two-year contract offer from West Ham.

There is also the matter of the Turkish transfer window, which remains open until Friday, so West Ham could theoretically agree more exits.

Galatasaray hatch "surprise" plan to sign West Ham star Emerson

According to Sabah, Super Lig champions Galatasaray have West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri on their list heading into their deadline day.

The former Chelsea defender, who is apparently valued at around £10 million, has started all three of Lopetegui's opening league games in charge of West Ham, but the Turkish giants could look to tempt him abroad.

Sabah claim that Galatasaray are hatching a "surprise" plan to move for West Ham's Emerson, and they're considering opening imminent talks with just 48 hours to go until their window shuts.

Okan Buruk is after a new left-back, with Galatasaray also eyeing Tottenham defender Ben Davies for the role, according to other reports.

“Emerson is a very good player, a top player," said teammate Lucas Paqueta on the Italian's ability.

"I’m very happy to play with him because he understands me and he knows me and when I have the ball I understand him. It’s so easy to play with him and I’m so happy."