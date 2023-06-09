The recently crowned 2023 Europa Conference League champions are riding the crest of a footballing wave; European success and the mouth-watering prospect of more memorable conquests across the continent for West Ham.

As a result of his monumental triumph, David Moyes could be awarded a lucrative transfer budget to prepare his squad for a third-consecutive season of European football.

With the impending departure of club captain Declan Rice on the horizon, the club will need to reshape its midfield, and Conor Gallagher has emerged as a possible target.

What’s the latest on Conor Gallagher to West Ham?

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, the Chelsea player, alongside James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay, have been tipped to fill Rice’s void.

In a previous report by talkSPORT, the Englishman has been valued at around £40m, which would leave the Hammers with a healthy segment of the £120m they are expecting from their captain's sale.

Gallagher’s season has divided many opinions, but a move to the London Stadium could reignite his stuttering career.

What can Gallagher bring to West Ham?

The 23-year-old was in formidable form when he was on loan at Crystal Palace last season. In 34 appearances for Patrick Vieira, the £50k-per-week star registered 11 goal contributions and the highest average rating (7.09) of any Eagles player, as per WhoScored.

Although he has been described as looking like a “fish out of water” during his time at Chelsea, his energy, work rate, and athleticism are infectious, and when his confidence is high he has a keen eye for goal.

This is showcased by the fact that the six-cap international ranks within the top 19% In Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as well as the highest 23% for tackles per 90, according to FBref.

This displays his contribution at both ends of the pitch and an unrelenting willingness to constantly be involved.

His tendency to find himself in offensive positions means he could formidably link up with Jarrod Bowen, who wrote his name into folklore thanks to his last-gasp winner against Fiorentina.

It was Bowen’s 40th goal in a West Ham shirt, which is nicely complimented by his 32 assists, and he has emerged as a fountain of productivity and an indispensable component of the progression under Moyes.

As Gallagher largely outstrips Rice in attacking areas, with the Hammers skipper scoring five times this season, this could benefit the winger as the Epsom-born talent will undoubtedly offer him more support going forward.

Described as “fantastic” by his former manager Graham Potter, Gallagher has already proven his top-flight pedigree and deserves a chance in East London to shine alongside his fellow countryman.