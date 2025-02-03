West Ham United have now submitted a fresh deadline day bid as manager Graham Potter attempts to sign a "skilful" forward before the transfer cut-off at 11pm.

West Ham sign Evan Ferguson and chase other targets

On Sunday night, Fabrizio Romano gave his famous "here we go" to Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and his loan move to West Ham - in what was a big boost for Potter, who's now set to be reunited with his ex-Brighton prodigy in east London.

Potter will be hoping that Ferguson can rediscover his fine 2022/2023 form after a mixed year at Brighton, where he has fallen behind both Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the pecking order.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) Today Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

Unfortunately for the Hammers, there is no option/obligation to buy in this deal, so West Ham could be facing a Jesse Lingard-type scenario if the Republic of Ireland international dazzles but doesn't end up making a permanent switch to the London Stadium.

Following Ferguson, there are reports that West Ham are not done on deadline day.

Indeed, it is reliably believed that West Ham are attempting to sign Celtic starlet Daniel Cummings, who is in the final year of his contract and currently on fire at youth level.

The teenager has scored 24 goals across 26 appearances for the Hoops' Under-19s, and made his Champions League debut for the senior side in their 3-2 defeat away to Aston Villa last week.

West Ham had a £500,000 bid rejected for Cummings, according to Sky Sports, but they're not giving up on signing the 18-year-old.

West Ham submit improved offer for Daniel Cummings as Celtic reply

According to Dharmesh Sheth, via X, West Ham have now had an "improved" offer for Cummings rejected by Celtic, and the Hammers will now prioritise bringing the "skilful" Scotsman in on a pre-contract.

Commenting on his future recently, Rodgers sent a message to Cummings over being patient in his wait for regular senior football, but it now appears he'll look to gain it away from Parkhead.

"Young players come through the system, had to take a loan away from here, and then at 21 he (McGregor) plays, and now tomorrow he’s playing his 500th game," said Rodgers on Cummings' development.

"There’s no greater example. But if you want to be patient and trust the club, you’ll get there. If you don’t, you might listen to your agent, who’s got a different agenda, that takes you away from here, and then you’ll go somewhere else. But there’ll always be chances here for young players. One, if they have the ability. Two, if they have a bit of patience."