With the Premier League opening weekend less than a month away, West Ham have begun to step up their pursuit of multiple signings who could bolster Julen Lopetegui's side.

The Hammers finished ninth in the 2023/24 campaign, and Lopetegui will be tasked with the challenge of retaining a top-half spot and trying to push back into a European place, having competed in European competition for the past three seasons.

One strong link that has emerged, is Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville, whilst other signings have already been made, with Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme joining the club for significant fees.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from James Nursey, Jhon Duran is expected to push for a move from Aston Villa to West Ham this week. The Hammers have had three bids rejected, but it is reported they are 'getting closer', as Villa continue to ask for £40m.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested, according to the reports, but Duran wants to play for Lopetegui, who can offer him first-team football, and is a fellow Spanish speaker.

Duran made 37 appearances for Aston Villa last season, scoring eight goals in all competitions, and totaling 1,103 minutes. Nearly half of those minutes came in the UEFA Conference League campaign.

How Duran & Summerville could partner each other

Summerville is coming off the back of a Championship Player of the Year campaign, making 49 appearances, scoring 21 goals, and providing ten assists in all competitions.

Of course, from his numbers, you can see Summerville would add goals to the West Ham attack. He is a left-winger who loves to cut inside on his right foot, and has often made that far post curler one of his trademarks this season for Leeds.

But it's actually the creative output and opportunities he could bring to this West Ham side, adding even more pace in transition alongside Kudus and Bowen, with an ability to carry the ball forwards from inside his own half, and drive attacks, averaging 5.04 progressive carries per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Summerville averages 6.10 shot-creating actions per 90, and 2.88 key passes per 90, showing his creative side and ability to create chances for not only himself but for others too.

This is where Duran comes in, who has all the attributes of a top-level goalscorer. The 20-year-old averages 3,79 shots per 90, 1.33 of those shots on target per 90, also having a conversion rate of 0.71 goals per shot on target, and ranking in the top 1% of strikers in Europe for Goals-xG, with a +0.57.

Duran has a lethal left foot and is not afraid to have a go, being a high-volume shooter and trusting his ability/instinct in front of goal. His shooting motion is fast, but his technique is excellent, often giving him that extra half a second to compose himself and pick his spot, due to his trust in his finishing abilities.

If Summerville was to join West Ham, and continue to deliver in the creative department with 6.1 or even close to those numbers for shot-creating actions, paired with the signing of Duran, who wants to take those shots, it could be a recipe for goals galore, and an explosive season for the Colombian talisman.