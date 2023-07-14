David Moyes has rightly earned another season in charge of West Ham United after guiding the club to Europa Conference League success in May.

However, having struggled in the Premier League last season, an underwhelming transfer window to date has left the Scotsman on the back foot with a month to go until the new campaign begins.

Are West Ham United signing a striker?

Replacing Arsenal-bound Declan Rice will be Moyes' top priority at this stage, but that seems to be covered as Denis Zakaria looks set to join from Juventus.

Next on the list of Moyes' targets should be a striker, given Gianluca Scamacca struggled badly in his first season at the club and there are no alternatives, other than shoving winger-cum-striker Michail Antonio up top.

Rather worryingly for West Ham supporters, however, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the club are really determined to try and make a success of Scamacca.

Moyes is said to be intent on getting the best out of the 11-cap Italy international, who this week admitted he would love to join Roma, but that could spell bad news if it comes at the expense of bringing in a new striker.

How many goals has Gianluca Scamacca scored?

Scamacca arrived at West Ham in a £35.5m transfer from Sassuolo 12 months ago and scored just three goals in 16 Premier League appearances last season, whilst failing to assist any.

According to FBref, Scamacca ranks in the bottom 41% of all forwards across Europe's top five leagues for non-penalty goals (0.29 per 90 minutes) over the past 12 months, with that dropping to the bottom 17% when it comes to non-penalty expected goals (0.24 per 90).

That second figure suggests the £90k-per-week Italian dud did not even look like scoring on a regular basis for United last season, so it is difficult to see how Moyes can change that with what is effectively an even weaker squad on the face of it as things stand.

As Chris Sutton put it last season, Scamacca looked "miserable" and, in the view of the BT Sport pundit, had "let David Moyes down in a way" with his lack of impact.

In Scamacca's defence, he was often left out of the side for a run of games and substituted off when he did get a start, but it is clear he did not fit Moyes' system - in fact, team-mate Michail Antonio said as much on his podcast.

News of Moyes possibly showing more faith in the 24-year-old comes at a time when West Ham have been linked with highly talented Sassuolo striker Habib Diallo and Arsenal star Folarin Balogun, who lit up Ligue 1 with Reims last season.

Between them, the energetic pair scored 41 goals in the French top flight last season at an identical rate of 0.63 goals per 90 minutes.

To put that into some context, Scamacca scored 0.29 goals per 90 in the Premier League.

West Ham do not have a great recent history when it comes to signing strikers - Scamacca was brought in to replace fellow flop Sebastian Haller, after all - but the Hammers could pay the ultimate price should they stick with what they have rather than looking for another option to lead their line.