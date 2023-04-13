West Ham United are open to selling Gianluca Scamacca during the upcoming transfer window, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Scamacca's future?

The Irons striker swapped the Serie A for the Premier League back in July when he put pen to paper on a long-term deal from Sassuolo, and still has another four years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium.

The Italy international, however, hasn’t made the significant impression he would have hoped, having made just 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the top flight (as per WhoScored), not to mention that he was unavailable for 30 days after sustaining a knee injury.

After falling out of favour under David Moyes, the 24-year-old has been attracting attention and has already been linked with the likes of Juventus, while it sounds as if the hierarchy are more than happy to sanction his exit.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are “open to selling” Scamacca with him having failed to show what he’s capable of during his debut season in E20. Italian clubs, who are unnamed in the report, are “expected to launch formal interest” later in the summer, and with the boss already looking at new attacking reinforcements, any fresh faces arriving could “open the door” to a departure.

It’s believed that the future of Moyes and whether the club are able to avoid relegation will also be a “factor” when it comes to deciding his future.

Should West Ham keep or sell Scamacca?

Scamacca has been lauded as a “huge talent” at West Ham by journalist Josh Bunting, and whilst he has shown glimpses of potential, he’s arguably not done enough to stay beyond the summer considering his transfer fee, so the board should cash in while there is interest.

The 6 foot 5 colossus has scored eight goals in 27 appearances since joining, but only three of those have come in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt, so he’s short in the one competition that he arguably needs to be the most prolific in.

The £90k-per-week striker had been unable to dislodge Michail Antonio as the Hammers' undisputed first-choice up front, while Danny Ings' arrival has also disrupted his chances of regular game time.

Scamacca and the Irons will have no doubt wished that things could have turned out better, but that just hasn't been the case, so we feel it would be best for both parties to go their separate ways where the player can have a fresh start elsewhere and the Hammers can use his transfer fee to generate funds for new signings later in the summer.