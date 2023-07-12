West Ham United boss David Moyes is 'determined' to get the 'best out' of striker Gianluca Scamacca in 2023/24 and will try to keep hold of the Italy international, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Gianluca Scamacca leaving West Ham United?

According to Calciomercato, Scamacca has attracted interest from Roma and talks are set to take place between both parties over the potential of the 24-year-old returning to Serie A.

Scamacca is believed only to want to play for Roma over other suitors keen on offering him an escape route from the London Stadium and has given his word to the Giallorossi that he is keen to ply his trade at the Stadio Olimpico.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus have sounded out Scamacca and asked for information regarding the £90k-a-week ace to protect themselves against the possibility of striker Dusan Vlahovic leaving the club this summer.

AC Milan are also on the trail of the former Sassuolo man, while Di Marzio has claimed that any agreement to take Scamacca to Roma would likely be on a loan basis.

Last term, Scamacca struggled to make an impact in his maiden campaign in English football, scoring eight times in 27 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Moyes will be 'determined' to help Scamacca succeed at the London Stadium despite his inconsistent form in 2022/23.

Brown stated: “As far as I'm aware, West Ham are still really determined to try and make a success of Scamacca.

"There have been little hints from Italy about him wanting to return there because things didn't really quite go according to plan.

"He does feel like someone who doesn't really fit the Moyes system perfectly, I think Antonio even said that on his podcast not so long ago.

"But I'm told the plan is that they want him back and they want to try and get the best out of him next season.”

Which striker is linked to West Ham?

It's possible that West Ham United will act to strengthen their forward line this summer as they look to build on their Europa Conference League triumph last term.

According to 90min, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a target for the Hammers and contact has been initiated with the USA international, who is valued at £30 million by the Gunners.

Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo is another name on West Ham United's radar this window; however, Brentford and Crystal Palace will provide competition in the race to sign the Senegal international, as per Football Insider.

The Irons are tracking Jubilo Iwata youngster Keisuke Goto and the 18-year-old could be brought to the club under the GBE rule, which guarantees that players of significant talent that don't qualify for a work permit are given an exemption from the process, according to The Daily Mail.

Sevilla, Juventus and Feyenoord are all monitoring the exciting starlet, who has striking physical attributes and stands at 6ft 3ins. Goto has been tipped for big things in his homeland and there is an expectation that at some point he will make a full breakthrough to the Japanese national team.