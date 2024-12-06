Current favourite for the potentially vacant West Ham United job, Graham Potter, may have a real competitor in an alternative who's keen on replacing the under-pressure Julen Lopetegui.

Julen Lopetegui handed Wolves game as last chance to stay at West Ham

Despite some reports yesterday that Lopetegui was "set to be sacked" by West Ham, with Potter poised to replace the Spaniard (Pete O'Rourke), it now appears that he's been handed one last chance to save his job against fellow strugglers Wolves on Monday.

The Hammers board are said to regard their face-off against Gary O'Neil's men as a "cup final" in terms of Lopetegui's future (The Telegraph), so if things don't go according to plan, Lopetegui looks very likely to be dismissed as West Ham remain in the market for alternatives.

There is even the prospect of West Ham appointing a new manager on a six-month contract, which may understandably turn some candidates off (The Telegraph), but it could still appeal to out-of-work former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

Alongside the Englishman, technical director Tim Steidten and the Irons hierarchy are considering the likes of Roger Schmidt, Sergio Conceicao and Kasper Hjulmand, according to various reports, but Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg believes that Edin Terzić is out of the running.

Steidten held talks with Terzic over taking the West Ham manager's job, as per GiveMeSport, but it now appears that the ex-Rush Green coach won't be returning to the dugout in a more senior capacity.

Another very intriguing candidate to succeed Lopetegui is former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The 57-year-old, who reportedly wants a £127,000-per-week contract from his new club - which would make him the fourth-highest paid manager in the Premier League above Enzo Maresca, Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot - is apparently becoming more open to the prospect of managing West Ham.

Massimiliano Allegri now keen on replacing Lopetegui at West Ham

As per The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Allegri is keen on replacing Lopetegui at West Ham, following an illustrious last decade in Serie A where he helped Juventus dominate the division.

He won five straight league titles from 2014-2019, including one with Milan in 2011, and actually won the Coppa Italia just two days before he was sacked by the Old Lady earlier this year.

It is believed the tactician has also been making regular trips to London, as Allegri undertakes English lessons in potential preparation for coaching in the Premier League, so his possible arrival may have some legs - if Potter doesn't beat him to the role.