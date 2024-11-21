An untouchable member of the West Ham United starting eleven could now leave with exit-linked striker Niclas Fullkrug in January, as discontent grows behind the scenes in east London.

Fullkrug tipped for potential West Ham exit just months after joining

The Germany international, who was tipped to bring real firepower to West Ham and ease the burden on aging striker Michail Antonio, has spent the last two months out with an achilles tendon injury and unable to justify his £27 million price tag.

West Ham have been getting compensation from FIFA in the aftermath of Fullkrug's absence, considering his problems started on international duty in September, but that hasn't alleviated manager Julen Lopetegui's woes as he's still unable to call upon the 31-year-old.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

West Ham are losing patience with Fullkrug behind the scenes as a result, with technical director Tim Steidten and the Hammers hierarchy now looking to at potential short-term striking options as they consider dipping into the January loan market.

“He had a few issues during his time in Germany with his fitness,” said ex-West Ham recruitment chief Mick Brown to Football Insider last month, questioning why the club even struck a £90,000-per-week deal for the ex-Borussia Dortmund star.

“That, I’ve heard, played a part in the reason Dortmund were keen to let him go. So if that was an issue, and it was known in Germany, you’ve got to ask serious questions about why it was overlooked by West Ham.

“Paying almost £30million for a 31-year-old is always risky, but spending that money on a player with fitness issues at that age is a huge problem."

The forward bagged 16 goals in all competitions last season, and Lopetegui's side were hoping for a similar return in London. However, a few media sources have reported that West Ham could decide to cut their losses on Fullkrug and sell in January.

Guido Rodriguez could leave West Ham with Fullkrug in January

According to Spanish news outlet AS, via Sport Witness, Fullkrug isn't the only Hammers summer signing who may well be sacrificed.

Indeed, midfielder Guido Rodriguez is "very much" in the running to leave West Ham and re-join former club Real Betis - the side he left after his contract expired just a few months ago.

The Argentine has struggled for form but consistently gets the nod from Lopetegui - starting all 11 of West Ham's Premier League games so far this season.

Called a "top-quality" holding midfielder by Terry Gibson, rumours of his potential departure are perhaps a warning for Rodriguez to rediscover his best form and quickly.