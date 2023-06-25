Alongside finding a replacement for the potentially outgoing Declan Rice, West Ham must also be in the market for a new striker.

One of the names tipped to become the new talisman at the London Stadium is Viktor Gyokeres.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, the player's camp are currently leaning towards a free transfer in 2024 as the Coventry owner is demanding a “huge amount” despite the player having just one year left on his contract.

The tweet details that the Hammers, Fulham, Wolves, and Sporting are circling around the 25-year-old.

The forward, who is valued at around £20m, has expressed his desire to leave, saying: “There are a number of clubs that are interested and Coventry surely want what they want. Then you have to take it accordingly and see when the club feels satisfied. But I hope that the club can also think about what I want and what I feel for, and not just about who pays the most.

“I have been there and had two good seasons and feel like trying something new now. I hope it can be resolved.”

Who can Viktor Gyokeres emulate at West Ham?

The attacker is undoubtedly Coventry’s most important and productive player and has shown he is ready for the step up to top-flight football.

In his previous 91 Championship outings, he has notched 53 goal involvements, which included 21 strikes in the Sky Blues’ promotion push this year as he was the division’s second-highest scorer.

Described as “unplayable” by teammate Maxime Biamou, the Swede has demonstrated that he isn’t just a clinical focal point, but is also an innovative spark that links offensive sequences, which is signified by his league-high 12 assists.

His ability to play as a traditional number nine, as well as an impudent playmaker, is mesmerising, and this skill set is reminiscent of the glorious Marko Arnautovic.

In his first campaign with the Irons, the Austrian recorded 11 goals and six assists, as this split between bagging and providing mirrors Gyokeres’ current scintillating form.

This was almost replicated in his second season as the 106-cap international hit 14 goal involvements to underline his brilliance.

Both strikers possess an explosive, tricky, and technical style, and whilst in East London, Arnautovic amassed a reputation as a claret-blooded god for his influence, which is a status that Gyokeres is more than capable of matching given the repertoire he has to offer.

The Irons faithful are searching for a new hero and this Coventry marksman is the answer.