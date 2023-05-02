West Ham are interested in Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo to bolster their attacking options in the next transfer window.

What’s the latest on Habib Diallo to West Ham?

According to Football Insider, the Hammers to set to be rivalled by six Premier League clubs, including Leeds United for the 27-year-old’s signature.

This outlet revealed that the Yorkshire side has already sent scouts to watch the forward in his side’s 2-1 loss to Lyon on Friday night.

It is understood that Strasbourg are resigned to losing their starman and will accept “appropriate offers” in the summer transfer window.

His agent Mark McKay has already begun communication with interested parties to formulate a plan for his client’s uncertain future.

What would Habib Diallo bring to West Ham?

The Senegalese striker has been at Strasbourg since 2020 and has scored 38 goals in 98 appearances.

He is currently enjoying his most productive season with the club, having netted 17 times in 32 league outings as his side desperately battles to stay in the top flight.

The £10k-per-week star currently ranks in the top 11% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals and the top 28% for touches in the attacking penalty area, as per FBref.

Even more impressively, the frontman has won ten points for Strasbourg in 2023 - the highest points tally in the period from a single player in Ligue 1 over the same period, even more than a certain Kylian Mbappe. This is a testament to his ability to produce match-winning moments at a crucial stage of the season.

From a West Ham perspective, he could be a signing to reinvigorate their underperforming frontline, which is in huge need of a rebuild.

Of the current crop of strikers, the long-serving Michail Antonio is now 33 years old and has suffered a substantial decline in his output and form. Indeed, he is the club's record Premier League scorer but has only found the net on five occasions in 30 league outings this term.

Danny Ings, who is 30 years old, was only signed in January, but it would be unrealistic to expect the former Liverpool striker to completely shoulder the goal-scoring burden without any support.

Finally, the future of Gianluca Scamacca remains extremely uncertain as the Italian has endured a hugely troubled and disjointed debut season in England.

The former Sassuolo man has only scored three Premier League goals and a host of rumours continues to circulate regarding his poor attitude and unhappiness.

Therefore, Diallo could provide some much-needed relief to an unconvincing strike force that could be reshuffled in the summer.

The 16-cap international would be an affordable and sensible option to help David Moyes’ men push for a top-half finish next year.