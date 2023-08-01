West Ham United are reportedly interested in Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, as David Moyes explores his options this transfer window.

After losing the likes of Manuel Lanzini and Declan Rice, the Hammers will require significant midfield reinforcements this summer, with the finances to welcome new faces thanks to the £105m sale of their captain.

Could West Ham sign Hakan Calhanoglu?

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato, relayed by Football365, the Irons are plotting a sensational move for the Turkey international.

The report details that the 29-year-old is being ‘seriously targetted’ by the Premier League side, who could be prepared to pay Inter’s €50m (£43m) asking price.

It’s added that the interest could depend on the future of Lucas Paqueta, who is mentioned by the Italian outlet as being subject to expected interest this summer.

How good is Hakan Calhanoglu?

Hailed as “exceptional” by AC Milan manager Stefano Piolo during his time with the Rossoneri, the midfielder could add a creative swagger to proceedings at the London Stadium.

Raised through the ranks in Germany, the Turkey international has secured 78 caps and 17 goals for his country, as well as recording 106 domestic goals and 122 assists in his recorded career appearances, via Transfermarkt.

The midfielder’s name was introduced to the forefront of the Bundesliga after he rifled in a 41-metre direct free-kick against Borussia Dortmund for Hamburg in 2014.

Despite having innate set-piece strengths, the 29-year-old has been lauded as a “phenomenon” for his efforts in Milan by former international manager Fatih Terim.

Having spent time on either side of the San Siro, Calhanoglu has netted 32 goals and recorded 53 assists in his career in Serie A, making him a strong acquisition for Moyes to chase this summer.

Averaging 4.58 shot-creating actions per 90 over the past year, the Turk is a competent figure to unleash in the final third from the middle of the park, where he ranked in the top 3% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in this area, via FBref.

His numbers accumulated over the past year have seen him compared statistically to Newcastle United new boy and former AC Milan teammate Sandro Tonali, who has been praised as “class” by journalist Jordan Cronin already in the North East.

Tonali’s arrival in England is eagerly anticipated due to his performance in Italy prior to his move to the Magpies, however, Moyes could now identify his answer to the Italian by making a swoop for Calhanoglu.

The former Milan duo have strengths in their distribution, and added an ounce of superiority in the midfield, as highlighted by their averages in Serie A last term.

As per FBref, the Newcastle new-arrival averaged 5.27 progressive passes and 2.06 key passes per 90 for the Rossoneri, while maintaining an average pass completion rate of 75.7% per 90.

The quality of the West Ham target is identifiable when comparing him to the talent of Tonali, with the Turkey international bettering the Italian with an average of 6.55 progressive passes and 2.67 key passes per 90 in Serie A, via FBref.

With an average pass completion rate of 83.2% per 90, the Turk could be the difference between Moyes’ side remaining as relegation candidates or firing up the table to compete at a higher level.

The Scotsman must follow the ambition of Eddie Howe by signing the Serie A ace, who could be the east Londoners answer to Tonali.