West Ham United are interested in a deal to bring Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech to the London Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest on Ziyech's future?

The Premier League playmaker’s contract at Stamford Bridge isn’t set to expire until 2025, but having made just six top-flight starts this season, not to mention that he only featured in 16 of Graham Potter’s 31 games in charge, has fallen out of favour in SW6.

In January, the Moroccan international was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan and had even already passed his medical, but the deal fell through on deadline day due to the Blues reportedly experiencing an unforeseen technical issue which meant that he had to remain in the capital for the rest of the season.

Football.London report that Todd Boehly could be set to sanction a mass exodus this summer with the 30-year-old just one of several players whose future is uncertain, and it would appear that David Moyes has therefore set his sights on the winger.

According to Jeunes Footeux (via Sport Witness), West Ham are “interested” in a move for Ziyech who has “several contacts” in the Premier League. The Irons target is “determined” to leave Chelsea with his significant lack of game time being the “straw that broke the camel’s back”. The Blues could be open to a permanent sale for a fee approximately in between €15-20m (£13-17m), but an initial loan with the option to buy is also a possibility.

Would Ziyech be a good signing for West Ham?

Ziyech isn't the youngest of attacking options on the market but having been dubbed a “genius” by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, he would certainly be an excellent acquisition for West Ham.

The Nike-sponsored star has posted 260 goal contributions in 447 appearances throughout his career which highlights how prolific he can be in the final third, further proven by him ranking in the 97th percentile for most shots per game.

Chelsea’s left-footed ace would also add plenty of versatility to Moyes’ squad with his ability to operate in seven different positions, including in attacking midfield and anywhere across the frontline, making him a useful option for the boss to have at his disposal.

Ziyech additionally knows what it takes to be successful having secured eight senior trophies at both club and international level since breaking onto the scene so could pass his winning mentality onto the rest of the current squad at the London Stadium.