West Ham United's efforts to bring in Alex Scott have stepped up it seems, with The Daily Mail reporting that they are currently in discussions over a potential bid for the player.

What is the latest West Ham United transfer news?

The Hammers appear to have a few targets on their wanted list this summer, with plenty of names already being linked with a switch to the London Stadium. Yunus Musah is one, with the club seemingly in pole position when it comes to Premier League clubs trying to poach the American from Valencia. They haven't tabled an official bid for him yet, but it looks like they will have to battle AC Milan to bring the midfielder in.

Another name rumoured to be a target is Daniel Ballard of Sunderland. He's another name that they haven't launched an official bid for but the Hammers are keen to add to their defensive ranks and with the former Arsenal man impressing in the Championship, they could give him the opportunity to try his luck in the top flight.

Are West Ham United signing Alex Scott?

West Ham aren't averse to trying out the most exciting EFL players, having done so in the past and to great success with Jarrod Bowen. Now, according to a report from The Daily Mail, they could be set to swoop for arguably one of the second tier's most talented prospects too in Alex Scott from Bristol City.

The club hold an interest in the midfielder and it appears as though their interest in the Englishman is stepping up, with the Irons now in discussions over a potential bid for the young talent.

That offer is believed to be around £22m - so it would be a significant fee for a Championship player. However, it could perhaps be enough to tempt the Robins into parting ways with Scott this window.

Scott is a player that plenty have been raving about already thanks to his showings in the Championship. He was handed the league's Young Player of the Season award for 2022/23 and football talent scout Jacek Kulig also stated that the player has a "big future ahead".

Having already made a splash in the second tier then, he has earnt the right to have a go in the Premier League. It appears as though that opportunity could come with West Ham, who are now finally advancing to the stage of lining up a bid to try and bring him to the top flight.