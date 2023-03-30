Cheikhou Kouyate was something of a fan favourite during his time at West Ham United but his performances since leaving suggest that the Hammers did very well to sell him for £11m.

How did Kouyate do during his time at West Ham?

West Ham signed the Senegal international from Belgian side Anderlecht in the summer of 2014, with the powerful midfielder joining in a deal worth £7m.

He quickly established himself as a regular with the east London outfit, contributing an impressive four goals and three assists in 31 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign at Upton Park.

The 6 foot 2 titan was a mainstay in the Hammers' side throughout his five years at the club, registering 15 goals and ten assists in 147 appearances in all competitions, so it was no surprise that he would earn West Ham a profit when he departed for Crystal Palace in 2018.

The Eagles would pay £11m to bring him to Selhurst Park ahead of the 2018/19 campaign but he simply wouldn't be able to replicate the form he showed at West Ham after moving across London.

During his time with the Hammers, Kouyate consistently averaged above a 7/10 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Premier League, apart from his final season at the club, which saw him earn a strong 6.80 rating.

Journalist Sam Inkersole also summed up the midfielder's inconsistency when describing his "dreadful" performance in an embarrassing 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury Town back in 2018.

It makes it even more impressive therefore that the club were able to sell him for £11m to Palace on the back of his worst campaign as a West Ham player, and that regression has continued with age.

The defensive-minded midfielder failed to average above a 6.75 rating from WhoScored during his time at Selhurst Park and managed just three goals and five assists in 141 appearances, certainly a 'dreadful' return to quote Inkersole again. Indeed, he couldn't replicate the attacking nous he showed on regular occasions in east London.

It was perhaps no surprise therefore when Palace released Kouyate upon the expiry of his contract last summer, with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest later picking up the 33-year-old on a free transfer.

The £42k-per-week earner has managed just 12 Premier League appearances for Steve Cooper's side so far this campaign, averaging a less-than-impressive 6.50 rating from WhoScored, which has unsurprisingly seen his market value according to CIES Football Observatory drop to just €2m (£1.8m).

Therefore, while West Ham have been criticised for some of their transfer business in recent years, it seems clear that they hit the jackpot with Kouyate by selling him at the perfect time.