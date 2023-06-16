West Ham United still have a list of candidates that could replace David Moyes, with RMC Sport, via Get Football News France, reporting that Christophe Galtier is on their radar as someone who they could swoop for.

Is David Moyes staying at West Ham United?

The Hammers struggled to get going in the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign, with the side finishing in just 14th place on 40 points. It meant that they were just six points clear of the relegation places and were a whopping 31 points away from the top four. However, despite their shortcomings in the top flight, they ended up being crowned Europa Conference League winners. With a victory over Fiorentina in the final, the club secured a European title and ended the season on a high note.

However, despite claiming that victory, the future of manager David Moyes has been uncertain. Heading into the final, it looked like a defeat could see him exit the club, while reports since have suggested that his future now remains with the Hammers. The former Man United boss has been with the club since 2019 and has now overseen 179 games with the side, averaging 1.55 points-per-match. It seems then as though his tenure may continue and he could even reach 200 games with the club.

A report from RMC Sport though suggests otherwise. They state that West Ham do have candidates that could replace Moyes at the club and that Christophe Galtier is one of the names they are considering. The manager has recently been in charge of PSG but is set to leave the club according to this report and has plenty of other clubs sniffing around him.

What is Christophe Galtier's managerial record?

Galtier is coming off his best ever season as a manager when it comes to points-per-match average. With PSG, the boss managed a total of 2.16 ppm. Prior to that, he was in charge at Nice in France and managed a respectable 1.84 with that side too. He also has plenty of experience in terms of winning silverware, having won the Ligue 1 title on two occasions, as well as the French League Cup and French Super Cup.

If West Ham did decide that now was the time to part ways with Moyes then, Galtier could be a more than adequate replacement for the manager - although he has yet to be tested in the Premier League and has only ever been a boss in France.