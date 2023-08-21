With the summer transfer window approaching the final days, West Ham United could yet welcome more reinforcements, having already welcomed James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

The Hammers still have some remaining budget left from the reported £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, however, and that could see them enjoy a busy end to the window.

Among their targets is KRC Genk midfielder Mike Tresor, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mike Tresor to West Ham?

As per journalist Sacha Taviolieri, the London club have made contact with Tresor over a potential summer switch.

This follows the news that Hammers midfielder Lucas Paqueta is under investigation for off-field breaches, which put an end to any potential move to Manchester City.

Taviolieri reported that West Ham must settle the Paqueta situation before they move ahead with any potential deal for Tresor. They are, however, reportedly keen on making their move next week, starting with contacting Genk.

If they are to make their move, the Premier League side will have to do it sooner rather than later, of course, given that the transfer window closes in just over a week. It's certainly a move to keep an eye on, though.

Should West Ham sign Mike Tresor?

Described as the Belgium Pro League's best player of the 2022/2023 season, everything suggests that West Ham would be signing some player if they pushed ahead with their pursuit of Tresor before the window shuts.

At just 24 years of age, too, the attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, could soon be entering his prime, so may get better with a move to somewhere as competitive as the Premier League.

At his best, Tresor has attracted plenty of praise, too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who said, after pointing out the midfielder's numbers last season.

"Crazy numbers. Absolutely sensational season for the 23-year-old Genk attacking midfielder."

The numbers that Kulig was talking about, of course, come from last season, when Tresor scored eight goals, made a sensational 22 assists, created 19 big chances, with three key chances per 90, and a goal involvement every 99 minutes in a total of 35 games played.

Looking at the statistics, Kulig was more than correct with his verdict of the 24-year-old. If West Ham are to lose Paqueta this season, too, whether that be through a move away or other circumstances, given his possible alleged breaches, then welcoming a player of Tresor's calibre seems like a must.

Paqueta made 155 progressive passes for the Hammers last season, and replacing that output at the London Stadium will be no easy task for David Moyes. Tresor more than proved his ability to create last season, however, with his 22 assists an incredible number in the Belgium Pro League.

As West Ham look to avoid another relegation scrap in the current campaign, then welcoming further reinforcements is imperative. As things stand, Ward-Prowse and Alvarez may not be enough to help Moyes and co reach their target in the coming year.

As the window nears its end, the Hammers will certainly be an interesting side to keep an eye on.