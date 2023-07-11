West Ham are interested in signing Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs in the summer transfer window, but reportedly face competition from Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

How much does Perr Schuurs earn?

The 23-year-old has forged an impressive career for himself to date, shining in two different European leagues and already becoming a formidable defender, despite still being so young.

Schuurs first made a name for himself after bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Ajax, making 95 appearances for the Eredivisie giants and even finding himself compared to Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The £42,000-a-week Dutchman has since joined Serie A side Torino, where he enjoyed a good first season and had a 88.2% pass completion rate across 30 league appearances for his new club.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Schuurs already this summer, as the Hammers eye up defensive reinforcements, and a new update suggests their interest isn't going away any time soon.

Could Perr Schuurs join West Ham?

According to Tuttosport [via Caught Offside], the east Londoners remain in the race to sign Schuurs in the summer transfer window and have seemingly made contact by registering their interest, seeing him as a good option to come in and boost the defensive options currently at their disposal, with Torino wanting £34m for his services.

That being said, West Ham aren't alone in expressing an interest, with both Liverpool and Palace also considering him a potential summer acquisition.

The Reds are looking for a new centre-back to provide Jurgen Klopp with an added option this summer, and see the Dutchman as a candidate to come in - Levi Colwill and Goncalo Inacio are also in the mix - while the Eagles could have to replace Joachim Andersen or Marc Guehi before the new season gets underway, should one or both move away.

Schuurs, labelled as a “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, could be an excellent purchase by West Ham if they can pip other Premier League clubs to his signature, given his long-term ceiling and the fact that he could come straight in as a starter. While Angelo Ogbonna has signed an extension at the London Stadium, the Torino man could be seen as a long-term successor for the 35-year-old at this point in their respective careers, with an 11-year age gap existing between the two players.

Schuurs could provide great competition for Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd at the back for the Hammers, with such depth in a key area vital if David Moyes' side are to go up a gear in 2023/24. As a teenager, he was "watched by scouts from all over Europe", according to a claim from former goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus, highlighting what a big prospect he has been for some time, and he is the sort of statement signing West Ham to show that they won't find themselves in a Premier League relegation this time around.

It won't be easy for the Hammers to get their man, especially if Liverpool put their foot down and decide that he is their first-choice centre-back target during the summer window, but Moyes' men have pull of their own now, following their memorable UEFA Europa Conference League success last season.