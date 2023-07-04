West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer, but face competition from other Premier League clubs for his signature.

Is Broja leaving Chelsea this summer?

The 21-year-old had a tough 2022/23 season at Stamford Bridge partly due to injuries, as was the case with so many Blues players, really struggling to make an impact throughout what was a grim campaign both on and off the pitch.

Broja started just two Premier League matches in total, coming in as a substitute in ten other matches, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard all failing to see him as a key player.

The £78,000-a-week striker could be looking to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window, especially if new manager Mauricio Pochettino struggles to find a place for him in his squad. His current Blues deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, though, so a hefty bid could be required if a club wants to prise him away.

Could West Ham seal the signing of Broja?

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are eyeing a move for Broja this summer, but are far from alone in expressing an interest:

"Armando Broja is seeking a move away from Chelsea following the arrival of Nicolas Jackson, and TEAMtalk understands West Ham and Crystal Palace are among four Premier League sides circling."

The report goes on to add:

"TEAMtalk has learned Broja’s representatives are exploring their options and several opportunities within the Premier League are opening up. West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley are among those keen to strike a deal for Broja who previously spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Southampton. "Another loan spell is not out of the question, though we understand a permanent move would be preferred by both Broja and Chelsea if an exit is to take place."

Broja could be exactly what West Ham are looking for in the summer window, coming in as not only an immediate key figure, but also someone with the potential to develop into an even more formidable attacker in the coming years.

Goals were hard to come by at the London Stadium last season, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma the Hammers' top scorers in the league with just six goals apiece, and the Chelsea man could be a potent weapon in the final third who alleviates that issue.

Broja scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Blues' Under-18s, outlining the rate at which he can score, while four strikes in 17 caps for Albania at international level is also a solid return for a young player who isn't representing a European powerhouse nation.

Whether Chelsea are willing to sell Broja permanently remains to be seen - they may see it as too big a risk, given his ceiling as player - but the Hammers should be ready to swoop if the chance arises, with even a loan move far from a disaster for them.

He has been lauded as a "very talented young boy" by Lampard, and his all-round game leading the line could make him such a shrewd addition in east London.