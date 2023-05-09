West Ham have no interest in a swap deal involving influential midfielder Declan Rice despite the recent rumours of a player-plus-cash offer from Arsenal, according to a new update.

Is Rice leaving West Ham this summer?

The 24-year-old's future is a big talking point currently, with a new challenge looking likely to come his way at the end of the season. There is an increasing feeling that he has come as far as he can at the London Stadium, with a move to a Champions League-playing club potentially on the cards, or certainly one of the biggest teams in the country.

Rice has slowly become one of the most important players at West Ham over the years, developing into a dominant midfielder player with strong all-round attributes. Not only that, but he is also one of the first names on the team sheet for England manager Gareth Southgate, starting all five matches for the Three Lions at the 2022 World Cup.

There is still no confirmation that the Englishman will definitely leave West Ham, but with every fresh report that emerges, the more likely it feels. That being said, a new claim may at least give Hammers supporters an element of hope that he won't be allowed to go easily.

Cash only for Rice?

According to Football Insider, West Ham are "not interested in taking any player in part exchange" with Rice, with a summer swap deal off the table. It is stated that Arsenal "lead the chase" for the midfielder and there have been rumours that "Arsenal could include a first-team or emerging star", but he will only depart in a routine cash transfer.

In truth, it feels like a given that Rice will leave at the end of the campaign, especially as his current deal expires in 2024, meaning West Ham would lose him for free next year, rather than earn a huge sum of money this time around.

In an ideal world, he would remain in east London for the rest of his career - he has been hailed as "outstanding" by Joe Cole - but he has lofty ambitions and will want to test himself in the Champions League and win trophies in the coming years. It is hard to begrudge him a move, given his ceiling as a player and the loyalty to he has shown West Ham until this point, and it is now vital that the club use the funds they receive for him wisely.