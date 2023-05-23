West Ham are believed to be interested in signing AC Milan forward Divock Origi in the summer transfer window, according to a new transfer report from Italy.

Could Origi leave Milan this summer?

The Belgian left Liverpool to join Milan last year, having become something of a cult hero at Anfield, scoring some iconic Champions League goals against the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham, not to mention big Premier League strikes along the way, too.

Origi hasn't quite managed to have the same impact in Italy, however, struggling to become a regular for Milan throughout the campaign and having been nothing more than a squad player. The £60,000-a-week attacker has only started 10 Serie A games in total, coming off the substitutes' bench 16 times, with only two goals coming his way in the competition.

While the 28-year-old is contracted to Milan until the summer of 2026, it could be that they decide to cut their losses at the end of this season and allow to him to move elsewhere, which is where West Ham come into play.

Could Origi join West Ham this summer?

According to MilanNews.it [via Sport Witness], the east Londoners and Aston Villa are "ready to believe" in Origi in the summer window, with both Premier League clubs eyeing a move for him. The report states that the ex-Liverpool man "could already leave" once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, and both teams have "asked for information" regarding his services.

While the 32-cap Belgium international has failed to repeat his past performances in a Milan shirt, he could still be a shrewd signing by the Hammers this summer, as they look to make key attacking reinforcements.

His big-game mentality stood out so often during his time at Anfield, with such nervelessness shown in key moments in massive games, and his pace and physicality could make him an effective part of West Ham's attack, not to mention his ability to play both out wide and centrally.

Jurgen Klopp once hailed Origi as "world-class", showing just how much he thought of him, and at 28, he would be coming in at a good point in his career, still remaining at a high level for the foreseeable future. A tally of 59 goal contributions (41 goals and 18 assists) for Liverpool shows the pedigree that he has, and he is a Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup winner.