West Ham are thought to be interested in signing Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Who is Habib Diallo?

The £19,000-a-week Senegalese has enjoyed a fantastic season for the French side, proving to be one of the standout attacking players in Ligue 1. He has scored 20 goals in 29 league starts, outlining his influence, and he has also won an average of 3.7 aerial duels per game.

Diallo could be a wanted man at the end of the season, and with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025, Strasbourg may feel that now is the right time to receive a hefty amount of money for him. It could be that plenty of interest emerges from Premier League clubs and West Ham have been linked with a move for him in the recent past.

The Hammers could do with adding attacking firepower to their squad ahead of next season, in order to avoid a repeat of what has been a disappointing campaign, despite their impressive performances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Could Diallo move to West Ham this summer?

According to Football Insider, West Ham are "scouting" Diallo "ahead of a potential swoop" in the summer. The Irons had representatives to watch him in action against Nice last Saturday. The east Londoners are not alone in expressing an interest, however, with fellow Premier League clubs Brighton, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham all thought to be interested in snapping him up, too.

The report states that the Hammers scouts in attendance were left "impressed" by the 27-year-old over the weekend, in a game that saw him score twice in a 2-0 victory for Strasbourg.

Diallo could be just what West Ham are after this summer, in terms of bringing in a striker who can provide consistent end product week in, week out. While they have good options at their disposal, from Gianluca Scamacca to Danny Ings, their top goalscorer in the league this season is Said Benrahma with just six goals and both the aforementioned pair have struggled with injuries.

The Strasbourg man could help take David Moyes' side up another level, offering them a more consistent upgrade from the current options, with three goals in 16 caps for Senegal outlining his impact at international level. Whether West Ham are able to beat others to his signature remains to be seen, but Conference League glory could certainly help.