West Ham have had a £14.6m bid for Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo rejected, according to a key update from journalist Papa Mahmoud Gueye.

Who is Habib Diallo?

The 28-year-old has been an impressive performer for his current side since arriving from Metz back in 2020, shining in their attack and producing a consistent end product.

Last season, Diallo scored a highly impressive 20 goals in 32 Ligue 1 starts for Strasbourg, also winning an eye-catching 3.6 aerial duels per game (as per WhoScored), showing what an excellent focal point he was. His overall tally currently stands at 41 strikes in 103 appearances, with six assists also thrown in for good measure.

The Senegalese's current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and while next year would be the last chance for Strasbourg to realistically earn good money for him, now could be the best opportunity to receive the biggest amount possible.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Diallo recently, seeing him as someone who could potentially transform their attack, but a new update has now emerged regarding their pursuit of him ahead of the new Premier League season.

Have West Ham bid for Habib Diallo?

According to Gueye, journalist from Senegalese outlet Taggat [via Sport Witness], the Hammers have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Diallo in the summer transfer window:

He wrote on Twitter: "West Ham have just seen their offer of 17 million euros (£14.6m) for Habib Diallo refused by Strasbourg."

This is clearly a setback for West Ham as they look to bring in a striker this summer. The Hammers were not exactly prolific in the Premier League last season, only scoring 42 times in 38 matches. No player scored more than six goals for the Hammers in the competition, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma leading the way with that amount.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Scamacca failed to set the world alight in his first campaign at the London Stadium and has been linked with Roma over recent weeks.

It does suggest that the east Londoners are still pushing hard to snap up Diallo, however, and the hope is that a bigger offer is tabled soon - one that could sway Strasbourg's thinking and persuade them to accept a bid, allowing West Ham to seal the signings of someone currently at the peak of his powers.

Either way, a new centre-forward has to make the move to the London Stadium in order to improve West Ham next season, and the huge fee received for Declan Rice's signature will certainly generate plenty of transfer funds, allowing David Moyes to improve in several key areas.

Diallo is an 18-cap and four-goal Senegal international, and Strasbourg coach Frederic Antonetti recently praised the impact he had made over the past 12 months, saying:

"Habib Diallo is simply confirming his good season and all the good things everyone thinks of him. I told you... that he was reliable, and he's proved it again."

Diallo looks prepared to test himself in the Premier League, and the hope is that his future belongs at West Ham rather than elsewhere.