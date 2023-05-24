Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks West Ham could sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips during the summer transfer window if they sell Declan Rice.

Has Phillips had a good season?

The 27-year-old moved to City from Leeds United last year in what looked like an exciting move for him during the peak of his career. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out for him, however, with injuries hampering his progress and a lack of minutes coming his way.

Phillips has only started one Premier League game in the whole of 2022/23, with only another nine appearances in the competition from the substitutes' bench, and it is hard to see him breaking into the team regularly moving forward.

For that reason, the £150,000-a-week England international could move on at the end of the season, with West Ham one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for him.

Could West Ham snap up Phillips?

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor talked up West Ham's chances of signing Phillips in the summer window:

"Rodri isn’t in his 30s, he’s not going anywhere. He’s that good – Pep plays him in every game. Whether it’s a big FA Cup game, Carabao Cup game, or whatever. There have even been games where Rodri hasn’t started, but Gundogan slots into that position. "Pep fits other players in before Kalvin Phillips. If I’m Phillips and I want to play in the European Championships next summer, I’m leaving in this transfer window. Go and play somewhere where you are the first name on the team sheet. A Crystal Palace, or a West Ham. If West Ham lose Declan Rice, they could get him in. "You want to play football as a player, and he hasn’t done that this season. These are his peak years, and he needs to be playing football."

Phillips could be an excellent signing by West Ham this summer, coming in as a direct replacement for Declan Rice, who he knows so well after partnering him in England's midfield throughout Euro 2020. Granted, this season has been a disappointing one for him, but given his displays for Leeds persuaded Pep Guardiola to make a move for him, there is every reason he can be a key man for another Premier League side - as long as he remains fit.

The fact that Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi once hailed both Phillips and Rice as "superb" speaks volumes, and the former could come in and provide tackling tenacity and technical quality in the middle of the park for the Hammers, having averaged three tackles per game in the EFL Cup this season, as well as a 92.1% pass completion rate in the Premier League.