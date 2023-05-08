West Ham are "on the lookout" for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi ahead of a potential summer move, according to a new transfer report.

Is Guendouzi a key man at Marseille?

The Frenchman first made a name for himself during his time with the Gunners, although he was still very much a young player at that point. He has since left to join Marseille, however, where he has matured into a more formidable all-round footballer, becoming a key man for the Ligue 1 side.

Guendouzi has made 30 appearances in the league this season, 22 of which have been starts, and he has scored twice and registered four assists in the competition. Not only that, but he has enjoyed an impressive 88.2% pass completion rate, and averaged one interception per match across six Champions League games.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Marseille until the summer of 2025, so time is gradually running out, should they want to receive good money for his signature. That's where West Ham come into the play, as the Hammers look for potential midfield additions at the end of the season.

Could Guendouzi head to West Ham?

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], the Hammers are "on the lookout" for Guendouzi this summer, although they are not alone, in that respect. Newcastle United are also believed to be tracking the France international, and look likely to have the lure of Champions League football as an advantage next season.

The report states that the ex-Arsenal man "should return to the Premier League" in the summer, with Marseille asking for "around €25m (£22.1m)" to sign him. West Ham were thought to be interested in him back in January and see him as a possible replacement for Declan Rice, who appears nailed on to leave the London Stadium once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

Guendouzi could be a really shrewd signing by the Hammers, considering he already has Premier League experience in his locker, having made 57 appearances in the competition during his time with the Gunners. His combative style is well-suited to the division and he has been hailed as "formidable" by former midfielder Juninho, so he could be just the man to fill the likely void left by Rice.

At 24, this would be a great time to sign him - he is the same age at Rice - and Premier League fans could see a far superior player to the one that left the country in 2022.