West Ham are thought to be leading the race to sign Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Are West Ham linked with Guendouzi?

The Frenchman is known to Premier League supporters as a former Arsenal player, having burst onto the scene as a youngster at the Emirates. He has since returned to his homeland, however, becoming a key man for Marseille over the past few seasons.

Last term, the £42,000-a-week-earning Guendouzi featured in 33 of his side's 38 Ligue 1 matches, starting 25 of them, and he enjoyed an 87.9% pass completion rate in that time. He also averaged a tally of 1.2 tackles per game in the competition, not to mention making one appearance for France at the 2022 World Cup.

It could be that the 24-year-old leaves Marseille ahead of the new season, however, and a return to the Premier League could possibly be the most likely outcome. West Ham are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for him, as David Moyes looks to bring in a number of new signings - not least someone who can help fill the upcoming void about to be left by Declan Rice, who is on the verge of joining Arsenal.

What's the latest news on Guendouzi to West Ham?

According to La Provence [via Hammers News], West Ham are now the favourites to acquire Guendouzi's signature during the summer transfer window, potentially pipping rivals such as Aston Villa to his services in the process. It is they and the Villans who have the "hottest leads" in the race to snap up the midfielder.

Admittedly, the France international's time at Arsenal ended badly, hence his return to his homeland, but he could be a really strong signing by the Hammers.

He was a more immature player during his Gunners days, almost bordering on petulant at times, but he has come on leaps and bounds in his overall impact as a footballer, and remains a relatively young player who could be a long-term acquisition for Moyes' men.

One of the biggest positives is that Guendouzi already has plenty of experience in the Premier League, making 57 appearances in the competition, so there wouldn't the risk of him coming in and being overawed by the speed and power of the division, as can be the case with some new signings.

He has also been hailed as "fantastic" by Gary Neville in the past, and while not necessarily on Rice's level - few in Europe arguably are in his position currently - he could be someone who fits in nicely at the London Stadium, combining tackling ability with intelligent use of the ball.

The fact that Guendouzi's current Marseille deal expires in the summer of 2025 could also mean that the Ligue 1 side see this as a good chance to sell him for the biggest amount of money possible, before his value threatens to diminish the closer his contract comes to running out.