West Ham "have offered" £30m to sign Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to journalist Enzo Bucchioni.

How old is Sofyan Amrabat?

The Hammers are looking to add some new signings ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, as they hopefully build on last term's UEFA Europa Conference League success.

Declan Rice's imminent big-money move to Arsenal is clearly going to leave a void in the middle of the park, given the influence he has had for such an extended period of time. For that reason, midfield reinforcements are essential, with players of genuine pedigree brought in.

One such option could be Ambrabat, with the 26-year-old currently plying his trade with Fiorentina, making 29 appearances in Serie A last season, not to mention starring for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and guiding his own team to a date of destiny in Prague against the Irons.

In Qatar, he started all seven of his country's matches, as they made it all the way to the semi-finals, and he averaged 2.3 tackles and 1.4 clearances per game.

Amrabat is out of contract at his current club at the end of next season, however, meaning La Viola will surely be tempted to allow him to leave this summer, rather than lose him on a free transfer in 2024, and it looks as though West Ham are right in the conversation when it comes to signing him, following a fresh update.

Are West Ham signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Speaking to Fiorentina News [via Sport Witness], Bucchioni discussed the Moroccan's future, revealing that the Hammers have made a bid of more than the asking price, but the player doesn't seem keen on the move currently:

"I have a feeling that the Amrabat situation will unblock itself soon, brother and agent are trying to bring the money and choose the team for the footballer. West Ham have offered €35m but the footballer doesn’t want to replace Rice.

"Fiorentina does not give up and does not go below €30m. Fiorentina would gladly keep him, but by now the situation is clear and the Moroccan wants to leave. Having Amrabat come to train at Viola Park separated at home would be an unpleasant situation that is better resolved first and I think it will not happen."

The biggest drawback here is clearly that Amrabat doesn't see himself at West Ham next season, but it should be stressed that situations can always change quickly. Granted, the Hammers can't offer him the Champions League football some other suitors may offer, but he would come straight in as a regular starter, and he could be an absolutely ideal replacement for the influential Rice.

At 26, he is at the peak of his powers, and his box-to-box style and limitless energy would make him as exciting capture, having completed 89.9% of his passes in Serie A last season. Strong both in and out of possession, his performances at the World Cup really did show what he is capable of, with Luis Enrique describing him as an "extraordinary" footballer during the tournament.

For now, it looks like a transfer that won't come to fruition, but it is encouraging to see West Ham bidding for such top-quality players and not messing around below the asking price either. If they don't get Amrabat, someone of a similar ilk needs to come in instead.