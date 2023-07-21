West Ham United have an "interest" in former Manchester United captain and England international Harry Maguire, but wages could be an issue, claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Harry Maguire joining West Ham United this summer?

It has been a busy summer in east London so far, not due to any incomings, mind you, but due to the intense and protracted negotiations over the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, which has earned West Ham a tidy £105m.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like the club will be putting that influx of cash to use immediately this summer, with a swathe of players being touted for a move to the East End.

A lot of the names linked with a move to the London Stadium at the moment are midfielders, for fairly obvious reasons, with Fulham's Joao Palhinha, Ajax's Edson Alvarez and Southampton's talismanic captain James Ward-Prowse all players the Irons are interested in.

However, with the club leaking 55 goals in the league last year and finishing just six points above the relegation zone, several defenders have also been linked with a move to the Irons - the most recent being United centre-back Maguire.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils are open to offers for their £80m man after Erik ten Hag informed his defender that he wasn't a part of his plans, something made abundantly clear by the removal of the captaincy earlier this week.

The Hammers have emerged as one of the teams interested in rescuing the former Leicester City man from his unfortunate situation at Old Trafford this summer, but 'see little value' in paying a transfer fee for the 30-year-old and are equally concerned over his significant pay packet, as per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

He explained the situation live on Sky Sports News, saying:

"They're looking to strengthen in defence. We mentioned Harry Maguire already. There is an interest in Harry Maguire, they're exploring a loan, they're exploring a permanent deal as well. Wages, though, could prove to be an issue."

How much does Harry Maguire earn?

The former Foxes star earns a seriously hefty pay packet, even for a player at Manchester United.

According to Spotrac, the former captain sits comfortably within the club's top ten earners, occupying the number seven spot and taking home a tidy £189,904 a week - or £9,875,000 a year.

It's easy to understand why these wages would be deemed a problem for the Hammers, especially if they opted for just a loan, as their highest earner is Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who earns £150,000 a week at the London Stadium.

The Irons' best-paid defender is Kurt Zouma, who takes home a weekly wage of £120,000, which is probably what Maguire can expect to be paid should he make the move down to the capital.

While it's obviously a massive pay cut, it might give the 6 foot 4 titan the fresh start and playing time he needs to get back to his "fantastic" best and move on from his underwhelming spell at the Theatre of Dreams.