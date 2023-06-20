West Ham United appear to be leading the Premier League pack in the pursuit of Yunus Musah - and he could soon decide on his future, according to a report from AS, via Sport Witness.

Are West Ham United signing Yunus Musah?

The 20-year-old is already a Valencia regular despite his age and was initially thrown into the first-team fold at just 17-years-old. Despite being just a teenager at the time, he went on to play 32 times in La Liga that campaign and has gone from strength-to-strength ever since. In 2022/23, he managed a further 33 outings - meaning he has very nearly closed in on 100 league games for the club already.

He's also a regular for his country already too. He plies his trade for the USA and has 24 caps to his name so far, with the youngster already featuring heavily as part of their 'new-look' team in the middle of the field.

It's no surprise either when you consider how he compares to some of the other names in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. With 3.07 progressive carries per 90 for example, he ranks within the top eight percent for that stat. It shows just how adept Musah is at being able to take the ball and drive up the field - the possibly outgoing Declan Rice ranks just below him in the top 15 per cent for that metric.

Now, according to a report from AS, via Sport Witness, the player could be about to get a chance in England and the Premier League. It states that West Ham are keen to do business for the player and that Valencia themselves are looking to sell him on to raise funds - which means that a deal to send him to the Hammers could happen.

No official bid appears to have been made yet but Musah himself is set to decide on where he will play next season very soon.

What is Musah's transfer value?

No official fee is mentioned in terms of what Valencia might want for Musah but CIES Football Observatory estimate this his value is around the 30 million Euros mark (or £25.7m). With the Spanish side desperately looking to raise money then, a fee of that amount or perhaps even less could well tempt them.

The signs are that he would most definitely be worth that fee too. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called Musah the USA player with "the highest ceiling" in terms of his potential and added that he has an "elite engine" and that he is a "high-quality box-to-box midfielder".

It sounds as though he could tick plenty of boxes for the Hammers then and considering his talents, it could be worth the club forking out the money and brining him in this window.