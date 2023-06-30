West Ham United are currently in the driving seat when it comes to a potential deal for Yunus Musah, according to a report from CalcioMercato, via Sport Witness.

How many games has Yunus Musah played for Valencia?

The midfielder was given his league debut for current club Valencia back when he was just 17-years-old, which already showcases how much talent the La Liga outfit believed he had.

He went on to feature 32 times in that campaign, despite his age, as his side finished 13th. He has since gone on to establish himself as a regular member of their team and managed another 33 showings in Spain during the 2022/23 season, with two assists along the way. He has now racked up almost 100 appearances for the club - and is only just out of his teens.

Musah has also become an integral part of his national team too, playing 24 times for the USA. He did come up through the youth ranks with England, but opted to switch his allegiance to America and has been rewarded with regular minutes for their team.

Are West Ham United signing Yunus Musah?

Having become a key member of the Valencia team, he has now caught the eye of other clubs. West Ham have already been linked on a few occasions, as have other sides from the Premier League.

However, according to a fresh report from CalcioMercato, via Sport Witness, the Hammers are the team that are in "first place" in England in terms of securing his signature.

It won't be completely straightforward to land the American, with AC Milan also keen to snap him up. It seems the Italian side will be battling West Ham all the way for his signature, with the Serie A giants planning to use the funds from Sandro Tonali's sale to try and seal a deal for the 20-year-old. Valencia have set his asking price at just 20 million Euros (or £17.2m), so a fee will not be too steep for either team.

Musah is already highly regarded when you consider the praise he has received. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him a "jewel" for Valencia and added that he keeps getting "better and better" to boot.

Despite his age then, he already has shown his ability and the potential is clearly there for him to keep improving. If the Hammers can snap him up, then they could have both a player for the here and now and for plenty of years ahead too.