West Ham United have been handed a boost in their possible pursuit of serial trophy-winning manager Sergio Conceicao, with the under-pressure Julen Lopetegui also on the brink of losing his job at the London Stadium.

West Ham set for internal talks over Julen Lopetegui's future today

According to multiple reports in the media, Hammers chiefs are set for crunch internal talks over Lopetegui's immediate future today, after they were put to the sword by Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

It was West Ham's second thumping on the bounce, having also lost 5-2 to Premier League title-chasing Arsenal on Saturday, with Lopetegui now facing serious backlash amid a disastrous start to the season.

West Ham's last five Premier League results Leicester City 3-1 West Ham West Ham 2-5 Arsenal Newcastle United 0-2 West Ham West Ham 0-0 Everton Nottingham Forest 3-0 West Ham

The east Londoners invested over £120 million on new signings in the summer transfer window, hoping to build upon David Moyes' memorable four-season stay, but results really haven't gone as planned - with many wondering whether Lopetegui was the right appointment after all.

Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee says that talks will happen "today" over Lopetegui's future, while GiveMeSport also report that same piece of information, except they shared news that technical director Tim Steidten is in favour of the Spaniard's dismissal.

West Ham talks have already been held with Edin Terzic, led personally by Steidten, while other media sources in the build-up to their defeat at Leicester were heavily linking them with a move for free agent manager Conceicao.

The 50-year-old, who left Porto after many successful years in the summer, has won a grand total of 11 major honours over the course of his managerial career to date, often being "possession heavy" and playing with a "very high line", according to content writer Rohit Rajeev.

West Ham have sounded out Conceicao previously, and his name is now gaining traction among many national media outlets as a key contender to replace Lopetegui.

Sergio Conceicao now keen on taking West Ham job

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, taking to X, Conceicao is believed to be keen on the West Ham job - which comes as a boost for Steidten and co if they do decide to go in that direction.

He adds that Lopetegui is "on the brink" of being sacked by West Ham, so it may not be long until supporters see a desired new man at the helm.

However, with the likes of Terzic and Massimiliano Allegri also linked this week, it remains to be seen whether that man is indeed Conceicao.

“He’s a coach capable of working with both important players and prospective players," said Fabio Capello on Conceicao earlier this year.

"He brings out the best in everyone. He is used to building and doing it with a winning mentality. He made this with the philosophy of Porto, where historically, value is created by winning.”