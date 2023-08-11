Highlights

West Ham United could be set to land themselves an England international and there is a 'willingness' from all sides to complete a deal this window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Harry Maguire moving to West Ham United?

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham have an 'agreement in principle' to sign Maguire from Manchester United in a transfer that could be worth around £30 million.

Personal terms are expected to come and go without a hitch and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement for Maguire at Old Trafford.

Maguire will be given a severance pay of around £6 million to complete his move to West Ham and his base wage will decrease from £190,000 per week to £120,000 per week at the London Stadium, according to The Sun.

The 30-year-old had spoken at length with former West Ham captain Declan Rice before deciding to set his heart on a move to the Irons after being stripped of the Manchester United captaincy earlier this summer.

Last term, Maguire made 31 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, getting his hands on the Carabao Cup trophy in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Providing a relatively solid showing at the heart of Erik Ten Hag's backline over the course of 2022/23, Maguire excelled with regards to clearances, making 2.6 per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has detailed that all parties are working hard to get Maguire's proposed move to West Ham over the line.

Sheth said: “It’s not an easy deal to do. But I think there was a willingness from all parties that this one could potentially get done. Ten Hag respects Maguire. He handled the loss of the captaincy well. And ten Hag is that kind of manager whereby if a player is under contract, and he goes to ten Hag and says, ‘I’m staying, and I want to fight for my place’, ten Hag actually likes that. He wants that kind of attitude in his squad.”

What next for West Ham United?

As per BBC Sport, West Ham have finally completed their first signing of the summer transfer window by bringing in Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax for a fee in the region of £35 million.

Alvarez spoke of his delight after joining the Hammers, stating: "It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career - it is a dream for me and my family. The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer is a loan target for West Ham as David Moyes looks to get his hands on another option to strengthen his depth on the flanks, as per the same outlet.

The Hammers are also closing in on a deal to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and work is being done to try and conclude negotiations as soon as possible, as per The Athletic.