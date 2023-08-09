Highlights

West Ham will try to find a 'compromise' with Manchester United regarding central defender Harry Maguire as David Moyes looks to bring some stability to his backline, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Harry Maguire moving to West Ham United?

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have submitted an improved £30 million bid for Maguire after seeing a £20 million bid for his services rejected by Manchester United last month.

The Hammers also put forward a separate proposal worth £30 million for his teammate Scott McTominay, which the Red Devils turned down as they value him closer to the £45 million mark.

As per The Mirror, Everton are also keen on Maguire and would be willing to initiate a swap deal for Maguire that would involve midfielder Amadou Onana heading the other way to Old Trafford.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United earlier this summer and looks set to leave the Premier League giants in search of a new challenge after falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

Last campaign, the England international was utilised mainly as a squad rotation option for Manchester United and amassed 31 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled as 'dominant' by Erik Ten Hag, cited by GOAL, there is no doubt that Maguire is a player that he thinks highly of despite his lack of involvement at Manchester United as a fixture in his starting lineup.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth thinks that West Ham will have hope that they can strike an agreement with Maguire regarding a move to the London Stadium.

Sheth stated: "This is an interesting one because West Ham have now gone in with two bids. The latest was yesterday for £30million.

"We think it's closer to what Manchester United believe to be fair, market value for Harry Maguire. They rejected out of hand the £20million bid last month. They said that's nowhere near what United feel Harry Maguire is worth.

"But West Ham have come back in with £30million. Even though United haven't accepted that bid, it's not been totally rejected. I think the talks are continuing between the clubs to see if they can find some sort of compromise.

"We think United will probably want closer to £40million. A halfway house of around £34million or £35million - could the deal get done at that price?

"West Ham definitely want to bring him in, and I think they're getting a little bit of encouragement that Maguire would be open to making that move."

Who else could West Ham United look to bring in?

As per BBC Sport, West Ham have reached an agreement over a deal for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez worth in the region of £35 million and he is set to be announced imminently after undergoing a medical at the London Stadium.

The Mexico international has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Declan Rice as West Ham finally get to work on replacing their now-departed club captain.

A fee has been agreed for Southampton captain James Ward-Prows, so things are stepping up at West Ham.

Scotland international Kieran Tierney is someone that West Ham want to strengthen the left-hand side of their defence and it is said that they are willing to match any offers from other interested suitors, according to FootballTransfers.