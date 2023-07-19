West Ham United target Harry Maguire is 'considering his future' at Manchester United amid speculation that he could be set to link up with David Moyes at the London Stadium, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Harry Maguire going to sign for West Ham United?

According to The Guardian, West Ham United have seen a loan bid turned down for Maguire by Manchester United amid uncertainty surrounding the 30-year-old's future at Old Trafford.

West Ham United are 'exploring' a loan deal with an option to purchase included; however, they feel that bringing in the £190k-a-week ace on a permanent basis would be an expensive proposition.

Maguire, who has recently been stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy, is also attracting interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus, as per 90min.

Erik Ten Hag would be keen to shift the England international this window and Manchester United would be open to the idea of letting him join Chelsea on loan as the Blues would be capable of paying his wages in full, something that other keen parties may not be able to offer.

Last term, Maguire, who was once hailed as "unbelievable", featured mainly as a rotational squad player for Manchester United and racked up 31 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has told Maguire to leave Manchester United in a recent interview with The Athletic, stating: "To have the armband taken off you, how does he move forward with the club? That shows the manager really doesn't believe in him. It leaves Harry in a position where he has to think on what he does moving forward."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has indicated that Maguire will be 'considering his future' this summer amid West Ham United being keen to secure his services.

Brown stated: "I think West Ham are in buying mode now. I don't think it's just midfielders they want.

"There's definitely an interest in Harry Maguire who, having just lost the captaincy at Manchester United, may be considering his future. We'll see."

Who else could West Ham United look to sign this summer?

Sky Sports have revealed that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is of interest to West Ham United this summer, with Chelsea believed to value the Englishman at well over £40 million.

The report also states that the Hammers had a £45 million bid turned down for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as they get to work on reinvesting the £105 million they accumulated for now-Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Former Chelsea man Denis Zakaria is another target for the Hammers; nevertheless, there is a gap in valuation between West Ham United and his parent club Juventus, according to Tuttosport.

West Ham United have offered €13 million for the Switzerland international, whereas Juventus value the enforcer at closer to between €20-25 million.

Perr Schuurs of Torino, Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah and Real Betis star Luiz Felipe have all been looked at by Hammers chiefs as alternatives to Maguire, as per Sky Sports.

In the next few weeks, West Ham United's transfer priorities will become clearer as they prepare for 2023/24 to get underway from a competitive standpoint.