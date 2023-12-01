West Ham United have gone from relegation contenders to Europa Conference League champions and a side comfortably sitting in mid-table all in the space of a year. And this is all whilst losing star man Declan Rice during the summer window. David Moyes' side have so far enjoyed an impressive campaign despite some inconistent performances, having qualified out of their Europa League group and risen to ninth in the Premier League.

They won't want to just simply sit back and rest on their laurels now that they're back to their best, however. Instead, reports suggest that they've already turned their attention towards one particular January target.

West Ham transfer news

Those at the London Stadium spent the Rice money incredibly well during the summer transfer window. James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus have continued to impress throughout the current campaign to make their former golden boy's exit somewhat of an afterthought. If West Ham can qualify for European football once again, meanwhile, then Rice's exit may even be looked back on as a blessing in disguise.

The Hammers will reportedly look to repeat their transfer genius in January to land even more upgrades. According to Rudy Galetti, West Ham are considering an attempt to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in January and have already asked their London rivals for information about their left-back.

Maatsen's current Chelsea deal is due to run out in the summer of 2025, meaning that the Blues have just over a year to cash in before facing the risk of losing the reported West Ham target on a free deal.

"Pacy" Maatsen needs minutes

Maatsen's stats expose just how desperately he needs a move during the January transfer window. The young Dutchman is yet to start a single Premier League game and has played just 106 minutes - the same as just over one full game. Even when Ben Chilwell has been unavailable, it has been Marc Cucurella who has been given the role, perhaps leaving Maatsen to wonder what more he has to do to break into Mauricio Pochettino's side.

West Ham could offer the full-back the minutes he so desperately needs though. Maatsen would be left competing with former Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, but would also have the chance to feature in Europe - something that Chelsea cannot currently offer.

At his best, Maatsen has been at the centre of praise, including from Burnley boss Vincent Kompany upon the start of his loan move at the Clarets last season. Kompany told the club's official website: “We’re pleased to add Ian to our team, he’s a talented, energetic and pacy player, who can defend and get forward well. Ian will be a great addition to our team on and off the pitch.”