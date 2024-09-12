After departing the club during the summer, David Moyes can reflect on his time at West Ham United as a job well done - securing Premier League survival before transforming the side on the pitch.

The 61-year-old arrived at the London Stadium for his second stint as manager back in December 2019, progressing the club during his four-and-a-half-year stint in charge.

He dragged the club up the table, even securing European qualification, before winning the Europa Conference League title against Fiorentina back in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, after a below-par campaign in 2023/24 where the Hammers finished in ninth place, a change was made by the board, with Moyes departing the club at the end of his contract - subsequently being replaced by Julen Lopetegui this summer.

His time in charge in East London was a roaring success, with one first-team member massively benefitting from the Scotsman’s second spell at the helm.

Jarrod Bowen’s market value when Moyes joined West Ham

After being appointed as manager in the final few days of 2019, Moyes had the task of improving the squad during the January transfer window.

He made three new additions in that window, with Jarrod Bowen just one of the players completing a move to the London Stadium.

Whilst the attacker moved for a fee in the region of £20m that January window, he boasted a market value of £17m according to Transfermarkt - with the club conducting excellent business with his addition.

The second half of the season was a period of settling in for the winger, featuring in 13 league matches, but registering five goal contributions - an impressive return for a youngster in his first top-flight campaign.

However, it would be the 2020/21 campaign where Bowen announced himself as a player capable of being a star for the Hammers.

Bowen’s market value in 2020/21

In a campaign where Moyes’ side would finish in sixth place in the Premier League, Bowen enjoyed a successful run in the first-team, scoring some key goals throughout the campaign.

The Englishman registered eight goals in the Premier League, finishing the season as the club’s third top-scorer, just two goals off Michail Antonio’s tally of ten.

His trademark cut-in off the right-hand side onto his favoured left foot was in full flow, with his magnificent displays seeing his market value soar as a result.

Bowen would be valued at £25m by the end of the 2020/21 season - as per Transfermarkt - with the attacker now a key member of Moyes’ squad.

Bowen’s market value in 2021/22

After a season of behind-closed-doors action, the return of supporters gave them an opportunity to see Bowen in full flow after his move 18 months earlier.

The forward thrived in his second full season at the London Stadium, registering 29 goals or assists over the course of the season - which included three strikes in the Europa League, as the club returned to continental action.

His subsequent displays helped the club register another brilliant finish, ending the campaign in seventh position - securing a European Conference League spot, an achievement that would allow the club to create history.

Bowen’s market value once again took an upturn, now valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, an increase of £15m on the figure they forked out for his services in 2020.

Bowen’s market value in 2022/23

Fresh off the back of his best-ever season as a professional, there was a real expectation that Bowen could further build on his impressive numbers and push the club further up the table.

He featured 54 times during the 2022/23 campaign, registering 20 goal contributions - none fewer than the previous season - but did manage to register one of the most important goals in the history of West Ham football club.

The winger scored the winning goal in the Conference League final victory over Fiorentina in Prague - securing the club’s first major European trophy since 1965 - cementing himself as a club legend.

However, his market value dropped despite his impressive performances - with Transfermarkt only valuing Bowen at £32m - a fall of £3m from the season prior.

Bowen’s market value in 2024

In what was Moyes’ final season in charge in East London, Bowen produced his best campaign at West Ham, but it wasn’t enough to secure another season of European football for the club.

In his 44 appearances for the Hammers, he produced 30 goal contributions - an average of one goal or assist in every 1.4 matches - the highest of any player in the squad.

His subsequent form led to an England call-up for Euro 2024, whilst also earning the 27-year-old a new seven-year contract - taking his deal with the Hammers up until the summer of 2030.

The “superb” talent, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, saw another huge jump in his market value up to £42m - an increase of 150% from when Moyes was re-appointed back in December 2019. Indeed, it was even stated at the beginning of the year that the mercurial winger wouldn't leave east London for anything less than a £100m fee - similar to the sort of price Declan Rice left for.

Jarrod Bowen's increase in market value since joining West Ham Season Market value Increase 2019/20 £17m 0% 2020/21 £25m 47% 2021/22 £35m 107% 2022/23 £32m 88% 2023/24 £50m 150% 2024/25 £50m 150% Stats via Transfermarkt

He’s been a phenomenal addition for the Hammers, scoring crucial goals and handing the fanbase memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

New boss Lopetegui will be hoping that he can replicate his form from previous seasons, as the Spaniard looks to secure another European adventure for the Hammers this season.