The Hammers have been in the Premier League since 2012, and have only spent two seasons in the Championship since Division 1 became the Premier League.

In the past four seasons, West Ham have finished in the top half three out of four times, qualifying for Europe twice, and winning the UEFA Conference League in the 2022/23 season.

David Moyes did a good job guiding West Ham to this point, delivering consistent top-half finishes, and taking them on brilliant European runs that were hugely lifting for the fans.

However, at the end of last season, the Hammers decided to part ways with Moyes, looking to take their next step forward, adopting a more control-based system, under their new manager, Julen Lopetegui.

Is Julen Lopetegui's job safe?

So far this season under Lopetegui’s reign, the Hammers have struggled to find momentum, finding themselves 14th in the Premier League after 12 games played.

West Ham are averaging 45.5% possession per game so far this season (7th lowest in the Premier League), taking 13.6 shots per game (9th lowest in the division), and are conceding 16.4 shots per game (4th most).

However, the 58-year-old coach's future could have been saved with their 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday night, after Jarrod Bowen put in a man of the match display against the Magpies.

Bowen provided the assist for West Ham's second goal, scored by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but alongside that, the 27-year-old also made 94% of his passes, made three key passes in the match, won eight of his 15 ground duels, and made two tackles + two interceptions.

But Bowen wasn't the only key performer, as another Hammers star put in an extremely dogged performance, working his socks off for the side, and was just as important in his own right.

The West Ham player who can help save Lopetegui

Having nearly left over the summer when Brazilian side Gremio submitted a bid worth just £500k, Michail Antonio has struggled this season, missing some big chances, and often leaving fans pining for a new number nine.

However, one thing you always get from the £7m signing is his hard work, running the channels, contesting duels both on the ground and in the air, and working back for the team to do his bit defensively.

Antonio vs Newcastle Stat Antonio Minutes 75 Touches 29 Accurate Passes 12/15 Long Balls 1/2 Ground Duels Won 3/9 Aerial Duels Won 2/2 Tackles 1 Was Fouled 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

Against Newcastle, Antonio was brilliant, winning both of the aerial duels he contested while winning three out of nine ground duels and making one tackle. It was the industry and willingness to run from the striker that was so important in this game with the Jamaica international's performance described as "huge" by journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The 34-year-old's persistence to make runs in behind, hound defenders to win the ball back, and get involved in the nitty-gritty part of the game, allows others extra time and space on the ball, and extra opportunities to hit teams in transition.

Whilst the Hammers will still be looking to add a prolific number nine to their squad, if Niclas Füllkrug doesn't settle at the club and return to full fitness, Antonio will continue to be an important squad member, making others better around him, and working hard for the team when it is needed most.

With it previously reported that West Ham are open to selling the player in January, it's fair to see the Irons may not be so keen on letting him go after all.