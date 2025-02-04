West Ham United managed to bolster their attacking department during the final day of the January transfer window.

The Irons have a horrible history of signing centre forwards and that hasn't improved with a certain German named Nicklas Fullkrug.

Well, with the striker injured, they've been keen to boost their options at the top end of the pitch and they did so by signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson on a loan deal until the end of the season.

His arrival will give Graham Potter a big boost, especially if the Republic of Ireland international centre-forward can stay fit and healthy.

What Evan Ferguson can bring to West Ham United

Ferguson hasn’t exactly enjoyed the most productive of seasons on the South Coast. A series of injuries have restricted him to just 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring just one goal in the process.

While this term and 2023/24 have been hampered by injury problems, when Ferguson burst onto the scene during the 2022/23 campaign, he was a breath of fresh air.

Ten goals and three assists for the Seagulls in just 25 games as a teenager looked like it had set the striker on the path to greatness, with a series of big clubs already showing interest.

While things haven’t exactly gone to plan over the previous 18 months or so, if Potter can get Ferguson to bring the sort of form that he showcased in his maiden season, West Ham may have made one of the best signings of the window as they strive to score more goals.